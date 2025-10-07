Young boxer Scoltty Hemingway with bare knuckle fight star Alex Wilson.

Cleckheaton bare knuckle fighter Alex Wilson is coming to the end of his training camp for his sixth professional bout to take place on a BKB Promotions show in Leeds this month while continuing to train and mentor young boxers in his care.

Wilson is taking on Daniel Worsford in a big fight at the Planet Ice Arena, Elland Road, on Saturday, October 18, writes James Bovington.

“As always camp has been intense with four weekly gym sessions with Danny Turton here at Team Agoge and with Joe Ford in Leeds,” explained Wilson, 29.

"I’ve been doing lots of grappling and then there’s the running. But I’m just about at the correct weight so that helps. I’m planning for my fourth win and as always, I’m keen to warn everyone not to underestimate what I can deliver.”

Jim Freeman Dove, now 48, established BKB in 2014: “To make bare-knuckle boxing more family-friendly and care better for the boxers it needed to cast off its dubious image and become the professional outfit we’ve created.

"Foremost is our duty of care to the fighters. You’ll find experienced referees and highly qualified medical staff at our events. Knowing they’re professional athletes on professional shows enhances the commitment of fighters like Alex Wilson.”

Father of two Wilson is highly committed to the sport.

He said: “I’m keen to make a statement in Leeds and hopefully a decisive win will open doors.

"Ticket sales are going well as I have a developing fanbase with people I don’t know now keen to attend my fights.

"I love the discipline a fight imposes, the build-up to it. I feel a bit depressed when I’ve nothing to aim for as competing in the bare-knuckle trigon gives me purpose. For me bare knuckle boxing is quality therapy.”

Wilson is also helping young boxers making their way in the sport.

He added: “I’m proud of the young boxers I coach and especially recently of Scotty Hemingway who’s just won a junior title belt on a McHugh’s Promotions show in Leeds.

"The bout was a rematch with a boy from Castleford, Reef Vaughan, and both lads conducted themselves courageously and proved how beneficial training can be.

"Scotty listens to instructions and has a bright future as a boxer if he remains grounded. He’s not yet anywhere near to unlocking all his potential.”

Scotty, 14, said: “I felt confident about the win. I’d trained hard and was familiar with how a boxing show goes.

"I was a bit nervous before but then just got on with it. My opponent Reef is a nice lad we get on. I try to get on with everybody, but I’ll box anyone at my weight. None of them scare me.

"I want to thank Alex Wilson for everything. He’s my coach and friend and he’s a world class expert in encouragement through banter.”

Scotty’s father Ricky agrees. “This win is massive for Scotty. He’s took it all in his stride and wasn’t fazed by the vocal crowd. Everyone is so proud of him and hopefully this is the first of many titles he’ll pick up. We’re grateful to Alex for the considerable personal investment he’s put into our son.”

Contact Wilson by e-mail at [email protected] or on Instagram @alwilson_bkb for tickets for the BKB event taking place at Planet Ice Arena, Elland Road Leeds on October 18 and themed as Leeds Brawl 2. Tickets are also available via https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/tickets.