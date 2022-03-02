Callum Simpson delivers first round knockout to continue Batley gym's success

Callum Simpson has made it six wins from six in his pro career.

The Yorkshire boxer built on his developing reputation with an audacious knockout punch seeing off Michael Osmanu Osunla in the first round at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Up against an opponent with a record of 11 wins and only two losses, including nine by stoppage, Simpson got on the front foot straight away and knocked Osunla down. He beat the count this time, but was unable to get up after Simpson finished him off with a classy uppercut just before the bell.

Victory took Simpson’s unbeaten record to six and it was the second time he has won by a first round knockout, showing why his trainer, Mark Hurley, who runs Dicky’s Gym, believes he is one of the most exciting prospects in the country.

Simpson is putting his success down to some good training and sparring.

He said: “I train hard and I’m sparring with some top lads, people who are world champions now, Commonwealth, British and I’m smashing it.