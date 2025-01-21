British champion Callum Simpson dreaming of being part of an all-Yorkshire boxing spectacular

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British super middleweight champion Callum Simpson is dreaming of arranging what would be a stellar all-Yorkshire card after taking another step towards winning global honours.

​Speaking after stretching his unbeaten record to 16 fights with victory over Steed Woodall, the 29-year-old, who fights out of Dicky’s Gym, expressed a desire to see the best of the county’s boxing talent displayed on a single event.

Simpson is signed to the Boxxer stable while Sheffield’s Dalton Smith, who will be on the cusp of challenging for a world title if he wins the European super-lightweight crown later this month, competes under the Matchroom banner alongside rising star Junaid Bostan, of Rotherham.

Eddie Hearn’s company also holds an option on Doncaster’s Maxi Hughes while Liam Cameron, who was controversially denied a victory over Ben Whittaker in Saudi Arabia three months ago, joined Frank Warren’s Queensberry after returning from Riyadh.

Callum Simpson knocks Steed Woodall down in his first British super middleweight title defence. Picture: Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Although relations between Hearn, Warren and Simpson’s promoter Ben Shalom are strained, Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Middle Eastern kingdom’s General Entertainments Authority, has used the vast financial resources at his disposal to herald a new period of co-operation between one-time enemies.

Speaking to SportsBoom.com (https://www.sportsboom.com/boxing/exclusive-simpson-dreaming-of-stellar-allsouth-yorkshire-title-showdown/), Simpson admitted the money that cramming all of the region’s biggest names onto one show would generate might persuade the three rivals to put their differences aside and arrange a blockbuster night of boxing.

“There’s so much talent in South Yorkshire,” he said, teasing a bout with Cameron should his proposed return with Whittaker fail to materialise.

“It’s a shame in a way that we’re all spread out and with different promoters, so we’ll be on different shows, because we basically cover all of South Yorkshire.

“But everyone is working with everyone else now so I’m sure our paths are going to cross at some stage.

"I’m sure there’ll be an opportunity to do something like that in the future and what a show it would be."

Simpson, who wrestled the Lonsdale belt away from Zak Chelli at Barnsley Football Club last summer, added: “I tell you what, we could put that on at Oakwell again and I’ll do the hard work for them by selling every ticket.

"They wouldn’t have to sell a single one. I’m only joking, because I’ve got the utmost respect for all of them. They’re all brilliant fighters but I know Barnsley town centre would be empty for that.”

Simpson, who also holds the Commonwealth strap, described Woodall as his toughest test to date before overcoming the Birmingham man at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena, live on Sky Sports.

“When you look at Yorkshire as a whole, it’s buzzing for boxing,” he said.

“It’s not just South Yorkshire, because Josh Warrington is still around and there’s Terri Harper from near Doncaster who’s a world champion again now."

“There’s a couple of really good girls from Wakefield at our gym too, so I don’t think there’s anywhere better."

“How good would it be, at some point in the future, to get us all on at the same time. That wouldn’t need to be promoted."