Boxing academy for children and young people set to open in Liversedge

The Magic Wishing Well Boxing Academy will be a fully accredited, fully funded state-of-the-art facility.

The gym is set to offer sponsorship opportunities for up and coming young boxers as well as rehabilitation opportunities for young offenders within the local community, allowing free access to equipment and classes in a community safe zone.

The boxing academy will also provide gym access and various weekly classes for all levels.

Mohammed Shakeel Faraz, born and bred in Heckmondwike, is getting ready to open the boxing academy, which is fully affiliated with England Boxing, next week.

Mohammed said: “The boxing club will be open to young people who want to train, in order to get them off the streets, give them something to do and make sure they don’t go down the wrong avenue.

“Boxing teaches the kids discipline and gives them a sense of belonging because you become part of a team.

“Boxing completely drains people, so when they go home they are not going to go out with their gangs or mess around, and that's what we are trying to achieve.

“My daughter, the UK’s youngest qualified boxing coach, inspired me to go ahead and open the boxing academy because when she was in secondary school she got badly bullied, causing her to go through a dark patch.

“Boxing has helped her move forward from the bullying and get her confidence back.

“Ever since then she has been doing her own classes at her new school. She is a really talented boxer who now teaches children free of charge.”

The academy has been backed by A-list boxers such as Natasha Jonas and Khalid Ayub.

Opening the fully funded boxing academy is not the first project Mohammed has organised. Over the last five years, he has been passionate about helping the community.

One of the first projects Mohammed did was the “Free Food Parcels”, which was originally self-funded.

He soon realised the magnitude of the need and how this was not sustainable, so he started fundraising with his team undertaking activities, including charity car washes, barbecues and auctions.

The team has to date raised almost £1million for various projects.

Mohammed also ran a hot meal plan every Sunday during the pandemic and has delivered hundreds of Christmas presents to children’s wards throughout West Yorkshire, as well as making some wishes come true for the terminally ill.

In recognition of Mohammed’s extraordinary endeavours, he is to be recognised at the Palace of Westminster with the prestigious British Citizen Award on March 24.

Mohammed said: “It makes me feel good to give back to the community - I do it for my heart.”

The club is aiming to be fully open on February 21 and will be located at 633 Halifax Road, Liversedge, WF15 8HG.

To find out more about the boxing club, visit http://magicboxingacademy.co.uk/

1. The Magic Wishing Well Boxing Academy The boxing club will be free for children and young people in Liversedge. Photo Sales

2. The Magic Wishing Well Boxing Academy The club is a fully accredited, fully funded state-of-the-art facility. Photo Sales

3. The Magic Wishing Well Boxing Academy The boxing academy will provide gym access and various weekly classes for all levels. Photo Sales

4. The Magic Wishing Well Boxing Academy The academy has been backed by A-list boxers such as Natasha Jonas and Khalid Ayub. Photo Sales