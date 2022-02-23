Boxer Callum Simpson out to be a six hitter in Royal Armouries bout

Callum Simpson is aiming to make it six from six in his latest boxing bout on Saturday.

With his record now standing at five wins – one by a first-round knockout – and no losses, Simpson has impressed some shrewd judges and will be aiming to put on a show again by winning his next match on Saturday at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Dicky’s Gym where Simpson trains, is renowned for producing some of the toughest fighters in the country and Callum is the latest to be honing his skills in Batley.

Simpson’s trainer, Mark Hurley, who runs the increasingly influential Dicky’s Gym, believes his fighter is one of the most exciting prospects in the country and is set to become one of the hottest properties in British boxing.

He cited the fact that Kevin Maree, who is the head of Maree boxing and has been a mainstay in British and Irish Boxing for decades, having worked with multiple champions over the years, took to Instagram to describe the 24-year-old as “the future of boxing,” and “everyone in boxing knows how good this lad is. Next year, everybody will know.”

Mark said: “After seeing him fight live, Kevin Maree said Callum is the biggest British boxing prospect at present.

“Coming from such a well respected individual who has some of the best boxers under his wing, it really is some compliment.

“Callum will be looking to put in yet another excellent shift and I have no doubt he will fight how I expect him to and showcase his phenomenal talent.”

Simpson is pleased with the progress he is making and is now aiming to fight for some major titles in 2022.