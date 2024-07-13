Birstall's Training Cave Boxing Club enjoys gold success with hat-trick of wins
Five young fighters from the Training Cave Boxing Club, based at Unit 20 in the Carr Mills Business Centre, took part in Box Cup championships, with three of them bringing home gold medals and one a silver.
Riley Maundrill, aged 12, won his final and the gold medal as he backed up a previous superb performance earlier this year when he also became the Yorkshire champion.
Louis Fogarthy, also 12, won his final too and Tom Foster, aged 15, made it a hat-trick of Birstall successes as he won his final and was a third from the club to achieve a gold medal.
Henlie Jackson, aged 10, competed well too, but was unlucky to lose in a semi-final contest. Sam Buckley, aged 13, did reach his final, but had to settle for a silver medal after losing in the final.
All of the boys are local from Birstall and have been part of the Training Cave boxing team for several years.
“The Training Cave Boxing Club is an organisation that uses boxing as a vehicle to help and teach people to be fit, healthy and strong for life,” explained Dean Dyble.
“Founded in 2017 by Jack Sunderland as a limited company, the organisation grew over the following years and in 2019 became a social enterprise so it could have a greater impact on the local community using the power of boxing and physical exercise.
“As well as our evening training sessions we also run a schools program and a youth program, which both have a positive impact on children and young people in the local community.”