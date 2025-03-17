Batley gym's boxing star Jasmina Zapotoczna is part of history with European title victory

Jasmina Zapotoczna is the new European flyweight champion. Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Batley gym professional boxing star ​Jasmina Zapotoczna is looking onwards and upwards after securing her second title belt on a memorable night in London.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Polish-born superstar in the making upset the odds when defeating Chloe Watson on points to claim the European flyweight title.

It added to the WBA International flyweight title she won last year and has made Jasmina a big player as she looks towards a world title shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan is for the Dicky’s Gym boxer to defend her European title next or maybe a crack at a third title belt against Commonwealth flyweight champion Nicola Hopewell.

And after ending the unbeaten records of Watson and Maisey Rose Courtney in her last two bouts, the Wakefield resident need fear no-one in her bid to go even higher in her career.

The win over Watson came in a close contest that went down to a split decision, but gave Jasmina a chance to showcase her talents on a national stage with the fight live on Sky Sports as part of a historic all-female boxing show at the famous Royal Albert Hall headlined by a welterweight world title unification fight between Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price.

She took the chance superbly in a fight that had frustratingly previously been postponed and has described it as a dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmina, who took her record to nine wins from 10 in the pro ranks, said: “It was nothing short of magical.

"The emotions, the atmosphere, the moment I’ve worked so hard for – it all became reality. I am the new European flyweight champion! “The past nine months have been the toughest yet. A constant cycle of training camps, back and forth, staying focused, pushing my limits every single day. But standing there with that belt in my hands, I knew it was all worth it. “What’s more celebrating International Women’s Day – two strong, determined women stepping into the ring, proving that we belong on the biggest stages.

"Massive respect to Chloe Watson – a true warrior and a great opponent. We made it a fight to remember.

"This is just the beginning. Dreams do come true.”

Jasmina thanked all those who have supported her: “Massive shoutout to my unbelievable team – Dicky’s Gym, Stevie Conway, Callum Simpson, Kevin Maree and a special thanks to Ian Johnson for being the best cutman and the kindest person ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A huge appreciation to all my friends and family who always support me and a special thank you to all the amazing people who drove all the way to London to watch me live and cheer me on in person.

"And finally, I can’t thank my sponsors and partners enough for supporting my career. Your help means the world to me – @morleyglass, @solarxpressuk, @ebanie_bridges, @totalfitnessgym, @bwell.physiotherapy, @mjw.hair, @bodybalancesupplements, @andyshires_pt, @caestu_sports, @purewaterleeds