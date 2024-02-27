Batley gym star Jimmy First hangs up his gloves after winning send off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The veteran fighter has gone out on his own terms after ending his career with a win in front of an energetic crowd at the Cedar Court Hotel.

The Brighouse native won all four rounds on the scorecards to claim one final win on a points decision.

For a man who only began boxing as a career in his mid-30s, First can now retire with pride after winning 15 of his 18 professional fights and rising to heights he could scarcely have believes when he set out on his pro career.

Jimmy First won his last fight before retiring. Picture: Matt Radcliffe Photography

After announcing his decision to quit the ring Jimmy thanked fans, his trainers and family for the support.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who was there. It was an incredible atmosphere.

"Had a good run of it, finished on 18 fights – 15 wins, three defeats, bowing out just outside the top 10.

“I can say I fought some great 50/50s and beat some top fighters and genuine champions and also sparred some of the best out of Britain and the world.

“Many thanks to my lady Paula Louise for standing by me during testing times. Boxing is a lonely but selfish sport, we have to sacrifice precious time so thank you love.

“Big thanks to all the people I’ve met in boxing, my old amateur club Halifax Bowling, Mick, Paz, Jonny Maude, Pa Walsh, the late Keith Tate, my manager and trainer Chris Aston and many others.