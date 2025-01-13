Batley gym star Callum Simpson makes thrilling first defence of his British title

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 08:56 BST
​Batley-trained unbeaten professional boxer Callum Simpson thrilled his supporters with a second round stoppage in the first defence of his British super-middleweight crown.

​Simpson, who is trained by Mark Hurley at Dicky’s Gym, made it 16 wins from 16 pro fights when he unleashed his powerful punching on opponent Steed Woodall at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena.

After going the distance when he won the British title against Zak Chelli the 28-year-old had an early night this time as he knocked Woodall down in the second round and the contest was called to a halt with one minute, 56 seconds of the round gone.

Woodall had started well in the first round, but was soon feeling the weight of Simpson’s punches in the opening round when forced back.

Callum Simpson dedicated his British title fight win to his late sister Lily-Rae. Picture: Lawrence Lustig/BoxxerCallum Simpson dedicated his British title fight win to his late sister Lily-Rae. Picture: Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
In the second round Woodall came under more pressure and after being trapped on the ropes a powerful uppercut and a combination saw him dropped.

He managed to get up and tried to cling on, but was caught by another strong combination of punches and referee Mark Bates stepped in to stop the bout.

Some observers felt that it was an early stoppage, but Woodall was still in trouble and Simpson had no doubt he would have put his opponent down again in the round.

For Callum it was a victory he described as “bitter sweet” as it was the first time he had fought since the tragic death of his sister who was only 19.

Oakwell warrior Callum Simpson, Pic courtesy of Chris Dean, Boxxer.Oakwell warrior Callum Simpson, Pic courtesy of Chris Dean, Boxxer.
He dedicated his victory to her and had the name of Lily-Rae Simpson emblazoned on his shorts and robe for his entrance into the ring.

Callum tweeted: “It was about more than defending and winning titles, that fight was for my sister, Lily-Rae Simpson.”

He told Sky Sports: “I've won these titles in front of all my fans, but there's one person who everyone knows I wish was here, but I know she's looking down on me and I know I'm making her proud.

"I brought my other brothers and sisters, mum, dad and stepmum into the ring just to show that she's not here, but she's here in spirit. I've still got a lot to be grateful for."

Simpson was pleased with his performance on another big show given a national audience and felt the stoppage was right.

He said: "If he didn't stop it then, we were going to stop it another half a second later.

"For me it should have been stopped. At least Steed is alright and healthy. I knocked him down. He was still on unsteady legs. Anyone who knows me knows he would have gone down again.

"The referee did his job and kept him safe. Obviously Steed's going to argue, but that's a legit stoppage. It was only going one way."

On what is next the champ is hoping to fight at his beloved Barnsley FC ground at Oakwell again in the summer.

He added: "What's next? I've just had a quick chat with (Barnsley chief executive) John Flatman and he's given permission to mess up the pitch in the summer. Oakwell, we're coming for you again!"

