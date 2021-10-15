Amaar ‘The Prodigy’ Akbar makes it two from two in pro ranks

Amaar Akbar.

Up against the durable Liam Richards, ‘The Prodigy’ won every round to easily win on points.

In the four-round lightweight contest Akbar was a class above his opponent, but was given a great learning experience in a fight with Richards, who has only been stopped once in bouts.

The 40-36 points win showed the dominance of the 21-year-old Dewsbury boxer who is seen as a real prospect, having signed up with Queensberry promotions and one of the top British promoters in Frank Warren.

The former Mirfield Free Grammar School student was a highly decorated amateur boxer, winning two national titles, two national finals, six Yorkshire titles and he has also represented England.