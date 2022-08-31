Amaar Akbar ready to take his big chance to impress on Joyce v Parker undercard
Hot boxing prospect Amaar Akbar has been given a chance to impress when he will be fighting on the undercard to a big heavyweight clash this month.
The 22-year-old former Mirfield Free Grammar School student is ready to go 4-0 in his professional career when he will be boxing on the bill of the Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker fight taking place at Manchester’s AO Arena.
Akbar will take on Jamaican Karlo Wallace in a super lightweight bout in his fourth professional contest.
He is looking forward to putting on a good show to enhance his building reputation as one of the best young boxers in Britain and is delighted to be given the chance to showcase his skills on a high profile card.
"This is a dream come true for me,” said Amaar.
"I have grown up watching the likes of Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzage, Naseem Hamed, Amir Khan, David Haye and many more and to be following in their footsteps on a bill like this is exciting.
"For my fourth fight to be on pay-per-view, on such a big card, is special.”
Akbar is a proud Yorkshireman and pleased to be representing the Dewsbury and Batley areas.
He would love to take a huge following from the local area to the fight and anyone who would like to support this local talent can email [email protected] or contact Mr Akbar on 07403177210.
Any businesses wanting to sponsor Amaar can also do so via the email above.
Akbar, who is nicknamed The Prodigy, is part of the Queensbury Promotions team headed up by top promoter Frank Warren.