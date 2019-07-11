Bolt sets platform as Mirfield Parish secure impressive victory

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers earned a 110-run victory over Almondbury to maintain their promotion hopes in the Drakes Huddersfield Championship.

Parish remain in third place, two points behind Marsden and just three off leaders Rastrick.

David Bolt set the tone for the win as he struck 60 off just 27 balls at the top of the Parish innings, as he struck six fours and six sixes.

Nazar Hussain top scored with a more sedate knock of 67 off 110 balls, including eight boundaries.

The Cavaliers innings was boosted by useful contributions by Daniel Hope (29) and Nick Sharp (34) before number 10 batsman Michael Padgett hit three sixes and two fours on his was to 28 from just nine balls as Parish closed on 288-8.

Harry Walker (49), Shivam Panday (30) and Wasim Khaliq (28) were the leading Almondbury run scorers in reply but they were bowled out for 178.

Sharp completed a fine all-round game by taking 4-43, Padgett followed up his late onslaught with the bat by picking up 3-36, while Brad Drake finished off the Almondbury innings with 2-10.

Moorlands lost ground in their Premiership title race as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Kirkburton.

Shoukat Ali led the way with 65, with support coming from Michael McEwan (35) and Jason Grosvenor (23) as Moorlands posted 216 all out from 47.1 overs.

Opener Jonathan Butterfield hit an unbeaten 84 in reply and shared an unbroken fourth wicket stand with Roscoe Tahtti (54no) as Kirkburton eased to 217-3 from 47.4 overs.

Mirfield suffered a 39-run defeat to Denby Dale in the Conference.

Khizar Khaliq claimed 6-52 from 15 overs as Denby Dale were bowled out for 154, with Hayden Rose (40) and Paul Hale (27) their leading run scorers.

However, Mirfield were dismissed for 115 in reply as Mirza Tahseen picked up 5-52, with Naseer Saudagar (21) and Deron Greaves (20) the only batsmen to offer resistance.