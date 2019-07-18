Birstall seal emphatic derby win at Liversedge

Birstall kept in touch with the Allrounder Bradford League Championship Two front runners after inflicting a crushing 196-run victory over local rivals Liversedge last Saturday.

Rishy Limbechaya (75) and Nick Kaye (61) shared a 113-run stand for the third wicket, while Ashley Burton (43) and Josh Haynes (41) added valuable runs as Birstall posted a formidable total of 265-8.

Liversedge had no answer to the fine bowling of left arm seamer James Russell (7-30) as they were skittled out for 69.

On a day when the top three sides all won, Birstall stay third in the table, eight points behind Yeadon and a further 15 adrift of leaders Carlton.

Yeadon earned a comfortable nine-wicket win over Hopton Mills after leg spinner James Massheder claimed 6-22 as the home side were bowled out for 147.

Opener Gareth Lee (69) and Rob Smith (46no) set the tone for the Yeadon reply with overseas player Sarmad Hameed (30no) providing the finishing touches.

Leaders Carlton maintained their advantage as they defeated Hunslet Nelson by eight wickets.

Overseas player Kershaski John Lewis took 4-13 as Hunslet Nelson were bowled out for 164 with support coming from Spencer Hunt (3-3).

John Lewis followed up by making an unbeaten 63 as Carlton cruised to victory.

Daniel White (76) impressed with the bat as Carlton earned a 10th win of the season to maintain a 15-poibnt lead at the top.

Nelson captain Will Stiff was the only batsman to offer resistance as he top scored with 40.

Rain prevented the match between Jer Lane and Spen Victoria from reaching a positive conclusion.

A seventh-wicket partnership of 135 between Raqeeb Younis (80) and Amjid Khan (69no) was the highlight of Jer Lane’s 273-9 as Adil Ladak (4-49) and Abid Awain (3-57) impressed for Spen.

Spen had won their previous two games by chasing down big totals at Buttershaw St Paul’s and Adwalton, but were stuttering at 160-6 when play was halted. George Deegan was 48 not out while Bilal Ejaz made 36.

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow secured only their second win of the season in the Conference as they overcame Rodley by 93 runs.

Heckmondwike were indebted to Usman Qureshi as he made a priceless 108 to set up the win.

Qureshi struck four sixes and 15 fours as he guided the Cemetery Road side to 221 all out, despite the threat of Peter Phillips (5-75) and Max Bleasby (4-39).

Rodley captain Rob Young led his side’s reply with 53 but lacked support as they were bowled out for 128 with Syed Shah Bukhari (6-42) doing most of the damage.

Victory helped Heckmondwike close the gap on second-bottom Crossbank Methodists to three points after they suffered defeat to Gildersome & Farnley Hill.

Gildersome made 272-7 on their way to a convincing 155-run win over lowly Crossbank.

Richard Bedford (49), Liam Pearson (46), Martin O’Halloran (41), Jack Irwin (40) and Josh Potter (37) led the way with the bat, while Jordan Edmondson (4-33) helped bowl out Crossbank for 117 despite Jotham Barnett top scoring with a battling 55.

Sandal took advantage of Great Preston being without a game to return to the top of the table with a five-wicket win over Brighouse.

Karl Hewitt (55) and Kristian Shuttleworth (55no) helped Sandal chase down their opponents’ score of 168 and establish a 15-point lead in the promotion race.