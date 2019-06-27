Birstall move third after resounding win over Hopton Mills

Birstall moved up to third place in Bradford League Championship Two thanks to a resounding 187-run win over Hopton Mills last Saturday.

Brad Lay led the way with 93 and shared a 111-run stand with Ashley Burton (71) before adding 104 for the sixth wicket with Matthew Dyson (46) as Birstall made an impressive 317-9.

Umar Abbas (3-47) and Ashley Mackereth (3-104) were the main wicket takers for the under-fire Hopton Mills bowling attack.

Hopton were bowled out for 130 in reply as James Russell (3-23) and Josh Haynes (3-24) added to their woes.

Liversedge were another side chasing leather as they suffered a 136-run defeat to Carlton

Kershaski John Lewis followed up his recent league record score of 237 not out by making an unbeaten 142 as Carlton posted 262-4.

Liversedge were bowled out for 126 in reply despite Graeme Winn’s unbeaten half-century as Jonathan Rudge impressed with 6-23.

All-rounder Bilal Ejaz produced a match-winning performance as Spen Victoria to beat Bowling Old Lane by four wickets.

Ejaz took 3-32 as Old Lane were bowled out for 215 and then held the Spen reply together with an unbeaten 66 which saw them home with support from Mohammad Dar (30no).

Old Lane had recovered from 22-4 as Arslan Mahmood (76) and Ahsan Butt (66) led the fight back, while Abid Awain supported the efforts of Ejaz with 3-52.