Birstall earn emphatic victory to move third in Championship Two

Birstall maintained the pressure on the top two in Allrounder Bradford League Championship Two thanks to a nine-wicket win over Hunslet Nelson.

Yeadon lead the way on 165 points following a 51-run win over East Ardsley, while Carlton are five points behind after clasing down 170 to beat Bowling Old Lane by nine wickets.

Saif-ur Rehman impressed for Birstall with 6-33 while James Russell chipped in with 3-27 as they bowled Hunslet Nelson out for 73 before Ian Carradice’s unbeaten 41 sealed victory, which leaves Birstall on 137 points.

Spen Victoria are up to fourth after chasing down a Buttershaw St Paul’s total of 250 to win by two wickets.

Michael Flathers claimed 5-69, with support from Sam Gatenby (3-62), while Amer Ayoub (66), Kevin McDermott (53) and Jack Seddon (43) shone for Buttershaw.

Gatenby struck a superb 116 in reply and shared a 184-run opening wicket stand with Flathers (87) to set up SPen’s victory.

Liversedge slipped to the foot of the table after they suffered a 68-run defeat by Hopton Mills.

Chris Scott (77) and Umar Abbas (73) produced fine efforts with the bat as Mills made 219-7 despite Asad Mahmood taking 4-31.

Liversedge were bowled out for 151 in their reply with the last-wicket pair of Richard Veal (31no) and Steve Atkin sharing a stand of 51.

Ashley Mackereth (4-41) and Michael Carroll (3-25) were the main wicket takers for Mills.