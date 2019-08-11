Betfred Championship/League 1: Batley Bulldogs get better of neighbours Dewsbury Rams while Hunslet see off game hosts, Keighley Cougars

Batley Bulldogs got the better of neighbours Dewsbury Rams, 16-10, in Sunday’s Betfred Championship Heavy Woollen derby at Mount Pleasant.

Effervescent full-back, Wayne Reittie, bagged two more tries for his growing season’s tally, with winger, Sam Smeaton, also touching down.

Jordan Andrade was among five tryscorers in Hunslet's 32-10 win at Keighley Cougars. PIC: Bruce Fitzgerald/JPIMedia

Sure-footed marksman, Dom Brambani, kicked a conversion and a penalty. For Dewsbury, Lucas Walshaw and Dale Morton scored the tries with Liam Finn landing a solitary conversion.

In League 1, Hunslet are looking good for a top-four finish after disposing of hosts Keighley Cougars 32-10 on Saturday.

Zac Braham, Jordan Andrade, Duane Straughier, Tom Ashton and Dale Bloomfield scored the tries for Hunslet, who led 12-4 at half-time, with Joe Sanderson landing three penalties and three conversions.