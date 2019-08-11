Betfred Championship/League 1: Batley Bulldogs get better of neighbours Dewsbury Rams while Hunslet see off game hosts, Keighley Cougars

Try machine, Wayne Reittie, touched down twice for Batley Bulldogs in Sunday's home win over Dewsbury Rams. PIC: John Clifton/JPIMedia
Try machine, Wayne Reittie, touched down twice for Batley Bulldogs in Sunday's home win over Dewsbury Rams. PIC: John Clifton/JPIMedia

Batley Bulldogs got the better of neighbours Dewsbury Rams, 16-10, in Sunday’s Betfred Championship Heavy Woollen derby at Mount Pleasant.

Effervescent full-back, Wayne Reittie, bagged two more tries for his growing season’s tally, with winger, Sam Smeaton, also touching down.

Jordan Andrade was among five tryscorers in Hunslet's 32-10 win at Keighley Cougars. PIC: Bruce Fitzgerald/JPIMedia

Jordan Andrade was among five tryscorers in Hunslet's 32-10 win at Keighley Cougars. PIC: Bruce Fitzgerald/JPIMedia

Sure-footed marksman, Dom Brambani, kicked a conversion and a penalty. For Dewsbury, Lucas Walshaw and Dale Morton scored the tries with Liam Finn landing a solitary conversion.

In League 1, Hunslet are looking good for a top-four finish after disposing of hosts Keighley Cougars 32-10 on Saturday.

Zac Braham, Jordan Andrade, Duane Straughier, Tom Ashton and Dale Bloomfield scored the tries for Hunslet, who led 12-4 at half-time, with Joe Sanderson landing three penalties and three conversions.