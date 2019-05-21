Battling Sharks unable to prevent defeat to St Judes

Shaw Cross Sharks suffered a 46-28 defeat to Wigan St Judes in National Conference Division Two last Saturday as their long losing run continued.

osing run continued.

They recovered from conceding an early try to lead, but once again they struggled as the game went on and the visitors racked up points either side of half-time, with Gavin Rodden scoring four tries.

The Sharks got off to a nightmare start, with second-row Rodden registering his first try in the opening minute.

The ball was moved left for Connor Parkinson to break down the wing before passing inside to Rodden to finish. Danny Fallon added the first of his seven goals.

The Sharks bounced back as they moved play left on the last tackle and Callum Barker slipped the pass for Elliott Richardson to drive over.

That began a strong period in which Shaw Cross were much the better side and they took the lead when Sam Ottewell saw his kick fumbled by the defender and he pounced to touch down.

A brilliant move should have brought more points when Dec Brereton broke forward and found Ben Spaven who in turn offloaded to Barker, but his final pass for Luke Somers to finish in the corner was forward.

But they scored soon after when Nathan Wright slipped the ball for winger Michael Wainwright to go over on his playing return.

None of those efforts were converted, so when the ball was lost straight from the restart and Rodden ran in for his second try, the conversion brought Wigan level.

St Judes regained the lead when Darryl King went over, before Josh Hill powered his way to the line to make it 24-12 at half-time.

Any hopes of a Shaw Cross comeback looked slim when Joey Brady scored less than two minutes after the re-start.

Rodden then completed his hat-trick after a break from King, before notching his fourth when Parkinson sped away down the left.

The Sharks scored their final try when an offload by Brereton sent Barker over, with the half-back improving his own score.

Despite a promising last 15 minutes, the final say went to Wigan as Dan Munt ran clear down the left to cross despite claims of a forward pass.

Shaw Cross return at home to Barrow Island on June 1.