Battling Rams put to the sword on Toronto trip

Dewsbury Rams were out to the sword as Toronto Wolfpack romped to a 70-8 victory at the Lamport Stadium last Saturday.

The Rams showed plenty of effort but were unable to contain the Betfred Championship leaders as the Canadian side ran in 12 tries on their way to a 16th win of the season, which leaves them eight points clear at the top.

Toronto dominated from the start and had the points wrapped up by half-time as they raced into a 40-4 interval lead.

The Wolfpack led after just six minutes when Gareth O’Brien burst through the defence and over for a try, but he missed the conversion for the only time in the game.

Toronto moved play wide and Andy Ackers somehow managed to get the ball down in the corner, with O’Brien landing the touchline conversion for the first of his 11 successful kicks.

Toronto were on a roll and twice in as many minutes, they created space out wide for Matty Russell to grab a quickfire brace of tries.

O’Brien added both conversions and the Wolfpack had raced into a 22-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

Second row Anthony Mullally charged at the Rams defence and had too much power as he grabbed his first try of the season, which O’Brien improved.

There was brief respite for the Rams as their defence dug deep to keep Toronto at bay for a time and they were rewarded with a 33rd minute try from Rob Worrincy.

The Rams winger celebrated his 300th career appearance by touching down near the corner but it was too wide out for Paul Sykes to convert.

Mullally responded with his second try of the game soon after and, on the stroke of half-time, Joe Mellor raced over for a fine individual try, with O’Brien adding both goals.

Toronto were in no mood to ease off after the break and Liam Kay scored near the corner for the 150th try of his career, with O’Brien landing another measured conversion.

The Rams showed excellent battling spirit to prevent any further points for the next 15 minutes but Toronto eventually cut loose to add a further four tries in the final quarter.

Tom Olbieson intercepted a pass and raced 50 metres upfield to set up another Toronto attack and, on the next play, Kay had too much strength to take Worrincy over the try line to grab his second of the game, with O’Brien converting.

Adam Sidlow then collected a Jon Wilkin offload to score between the posts and give O’Brien a simple goal.

Adam Ryder muscled his way over the line to grab a second consolation try for the Rams.

Blake Wallace sold several dummies on his way to the line and Toronto grabbed a 12th try of the game four minutes from full-time through substitute Bob Beswick.

O’Brien added both goals, taking his tally to 11, as Toronto’s march towards the title continued.