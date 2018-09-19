Batley seal thrilling success but Ossett avoid relegation

Batley secured a dramatic three-run win over Ossett on the final day of the Allrounder Bradford League Championship One season but the Queens Terrace side breathed a sigh of relief after avoiding relegation.

Defeat left Ossett on 197 points but they avoided the drop after Hunslet Nelson suffered a 39-run defeat to Morley.

Captain Will Stiff tried desperately to keep Nelson afloat as he took 4-56 to help bowl Morley out for 201 and followed up with an unbeaten 37 as his side were dismissed for 162.

Morley captain Oliver Halliday top scored with 67 and picked up 3-9 in the Nelson innings to back up the efforts of Matthew Dowse (4-49).

Ossett bowler Joe Finnigan produced the day’s best figures of 7-43 and still ended up on the losing side.

He helped dismiss Batley for 131, with Muhammad Tahir (42) and Mohammad Shahnawaz (37) making an impact.

Ossett faced an anxious wait as they were dismissed for 128 with James Van der Merwe (39) and Jon Sadler (31) the main contributors as Musa Ahmed picked up 3-13 but they had done enough to beat the drop

Hartshead Moor ended on a winning not after defeating Gomersal by six wickets.

Iain Wardlaw picked up 5-47 as Gomersal were restricted to 164-9.

Joe Bowman top scored with 58 while opener Craig Field (44) and Mohammad Khan (38no) helped Hartshead to their target.

Undercliffe pipped Wrenthorpe to the Championship One title in a tense finale.

Wrenthorpe struck the first blow in the battle for top spot when they bowled out Baildon for 157 before easing to a seven-wicket win.

That left Undercliffe needing 19 points from their match with Bankfoot to become champions but they pocketed a maximum 20 in a 21 run win.

There was also a thrilling finish to the Championship Two title race with Keighley taking the trophy by a single point from Wakefield St Michaels.

Keighley started the day in second place and made short work of their game at Northowram Fields as they romped to a 10-wicket win.

The result earned them a maximum 20 points and left and left Wakefield St Michael’s requiring 10 points from their encounter at Hopton Mills to take top spot.

It was a target they were unable to achieve as they went down to a 22-run defeat when they were bowled out for 203 in pursuit of the home side’s 225-9.

Ashley Mackereth top scored with 48, while Gary Senior (47) and Mark Ashton (45) helped Mills to maximum batting points.

Charity Cooray (53), Ayaz Seedat (52) and Ollie Lightfoot (39) tried to get St Michaels over the line, but they fell short with Umar Abbas (3-69) and Mackareth (3-49) impressing.

Birstall end the season in fifth place after suffering a four-wicket defeat to Carlton.

Arman Hussain took 6-45 as Birstall were bowled out for 132, despite 36 from James Misty.

Hussain followed up with an unbeaten 49 as he and opener Daniel White (49) ensured Carlton sealed victory despite Peter Gregersen picking up 3-35.

Veteran bowler David Battye impressed with 5-11 as East Ardsley bowled out Liversedge for 94 to round off their campaign with a 103-run win.

Jake Alleston (60) was instrumental in guiding East Ardsley to 197-9 when they batted first.

Samir Farooq (5-24) and James Lunn (4-52) shone with the ball for Liversedge.

Crossbank Methodists’ South African batsman Paul Saur struck a stunning 204 from 102 balls with an incredible 17 sixes and 18 fours during his side’s crushing Conference win over Windhill and Daisy Hill.

Anthony Henry-Wilde (45) and Reuben Shuttleworth (43) helped push Crossbank’s total to 359-6 .

Mohammad Malik (43) the top scored in reply as Windhill were rolled over for 118 with James Abbott taking 3-33.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow defeated Sandal by 131 runs as Umar Quereshi led the way with 98 and followed up by taking 7-35.