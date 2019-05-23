Batley overcome Scholes to move third as Hartshead secure East Bierley victory

Batley recorded a third win in Allrounder Bradford League Championship One as they overcame Scholes by 24 runs last Saturday.

Victory leaves the Mount Pleasant side third in the table, just a point behind Baildon, with Keighley continuing to set the early season pace.

Sami Ullah (81) was Batley’s top scorer but they were bowled out for 146 as Scholes captain Craig Wood took 3-45.

It proved a winning score though as Mohammed Yaqoob (5-34) and Mohammed Shahnawaz (3-44) helped dismiss the home side for 122 and defeat leaves Scholes bottom.

Hartshead Moor secured a first win of the season as they overcame East Bierley by two wickets.

Iain Wardlaw (3-46) and Mohammad Khan (3-24) posed problems as Bierley were bowled out for 149, with Shabir Rashid (46no) top scoring.

Captain Adam Greenwood led his side to victory as he made 63 despite Tawkal Zadran claiming 4-54.

Ossett also picked up a first win as they defeated Bankfoot by 30 runs.

Ossett were bowled out for 144 as Jack McGahan top scored with 38 in the face of good bowling from Bankfoot captain James Lee (3-35).

Ossett captain Dan Busfield (4-36) and Oliver Newton (3-14) helped their side dismiss Bankfoot for 114 despite Hamzah Iqbal making 44.

Gomersal are third-bottom after they slipped to a seven-wicket defeat to Wakefield St Michaels, who were a third team in the division to pick up a first win.

A seventh-wicket stand of 102 between Liam Thomas (58) and Daniel Grant (48) helped Gomersal recover from 58-6 to post 170 all out as Imran Mahboob claimed 5-24.

Half-centuries from Ayaz Seedat (52) and Mark Atkinson (50no) were backed up by Michael Forsyth (31) as Gomersal eased to victory.

Keighley continued their impressive start with a six-wicket win at Morley as they moved nine points clear of Baildon.

Alex Antoine (3-46) and Dillon Birkett (3-15) helped dismiss Morley for 122 before Jonathan Wilkinson’s unbeaten 33 saw Keighley home.