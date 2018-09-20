Batley lad Danny claims national water skiing title

Batley teenager Danny Jays has been crowned Under-17 British Waterskiing Slalom champion despite only taking up the sport three years ago.

Danny has made rapid progress after his dad introduced him to the sport and he is already part of the Great Britain squad, representing the Under-17s at the Junior Worlds in Seseña this summer.

The 15-year-old is a member of White Rose Ski Club based in Elland and having initially taken an interest in skiing, wakeboard, kneeboard and barefoot, he began competing in tournaments.

Danny has learnt to trick ski and jump over the last couple of and but his favourite discipline is the slalom.

Although still only 15-years-old, Danny has to ski in the Under-17s category, facing much older rivals.

He qualified for the British Nationals which were held in July at Gosfield Lakes near London.

There were seven competitors in his category of which he was the youngest.

In slalom, Danny qualified first in the preliminary stages.

Despite coming up against some far more experienced waterskiiers, and having the added pressure of being last off the dock, the Batley teenager produced a fantastic display and won the gold medal.

Slalom involves skiing on one ski around six buoys at various speeds until competitors reach top speed of 58kph on an 18 metre line length of rope.

Once at top speed the line is shortened and whoever gets the most buoys at the shortest line length wins.

Danny capped a fantastic tournament by also finishing third in both the trick and jump categories.

Danny trains for the majority of the year with competitions starting in May and his dedication paid off when he was selected for Great Britain’s six man team for the junior worlds.

Danny got personal best scores in trick and jump and 1.5 buoys at 12m in slalom competing against older skiiers.

Danny is currently ranked eighth in Europe for his age and has high hopes of being selected for Great Britain, who will compete at next year’s European Championships which are to be held in Monaco.