Batley cricketers to mark milestones with re-union

Batley Cricket Club are holding a re-union open to all former players, committee and supporters as they celebrate two upcoming milestones.

This season will mark 30 years since the all conquering Batley side of 1989, who won the old Central Yorkshire League Division One title, the Jack Hampshire Trophy, Heavy Woollen Cup and Yorkshire Council play-offs.

Former Batley player Sean Twohig came up with the idea after posting a picture of the 1986 Batley side who defeated Kirkheaton in the Heavy Woollen Cup final.

Twohig explained: “The idea came about from a team photo a posted on Facebook of the 1986 Heavy Woollen Cup winning team which I played in.

“I got chatting to another former Batley player Paul Heaton and as it is 30 years since the all conquering 1989 team, who won all four trophies, we decided to organise a re-union for all former and current players and officials of Batley CC.

“It is also it is 35 years this year of my first season at the club in 1984 when Batley won league title for first time in many years under captain Solly Adam.

“That team included Paul Jarvis, who went on to play for Yorkshire and England, and Chand Pandit, our Indian overseas star.

“Neil Haines, Terry Foy and Steve Woffendin, from that title winning team, along with myself and Solly, will all be attending but anyone who has been connected with Batley CC over the years will be welcome.”

The evening takes place on Friday March 29 at St Mary’s Parochial Hall, Batley, at 7pm.

Twohig added: “We have had a good response and think around 70 people are already expected to attend, including Dale Burns, who is coming from Australia, and the majority of the 1989 team which included Dave Dove, Rob Cooper, John Prentice, Richard Sidle, Neil Harrison and Dave Fozard, together with players who featured for Batley in the 1970s.”

Twohig is also trying to find the oldest surviving player to represent Batley and is appealing for potential relatives to get in touch.

Twohig has obtained a number of old photos from Batley teams down the years and they will be on display on the night, while anyone with any information of previous teams can get in touch by e-mailing stwohig28@gmail.com.

There will be hot food, comprising of Indian or a traditional English buffet, and anyone interested in attending should contact Sean to arrange catering.

There will be a charge of £5, payable on the door, to pay for the hall hire and food and any surplus money will be donated to charity.