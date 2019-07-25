Batley climb to summit of Championship One following success over Hartshead Moor

Batley moved top of Allrounder Bradford League Championship One thanks to a 59-run victory over Hartshead Moor last Saturday.

Sufyan Patel (42) and Mohammed Bhoola (37no) helped Batley post 176-9 when they batted first with Adam Greenwood (3-28) and Josh Tingle (3-47) impressing for Moor.

Tariq Hussain proved to be Batley’s match winner as he claimed 5-28 and Hartshead were bowled out for 117.

Batley now have 178 points and are seven ahead of Bankfoot who were bowled out for just 58 as they suffered only their third defeat of the season against Morley.

A victory for third-placed Morley seemed unlikely when they were dismissed for 106 after being put in to bat with Jawad Waheed (6-45) and Andrew Stothart (3-25) doing the damage.

Spinners Akash Senarathna (5-28) and David Nebard (4-9) turned the game Morley’s way in dramatic style.

Scholes are now 39 points adrift at the foot of the table after they suffered a 106-run defeat to Baildon.

Opener Will Grace (56) set Baildon on their way before Dwayne Heke (98no) and Blair Oakley (88no) shared an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 193 as Baildon closed on 289-3.

Scholes never looked like challenging the score but half-centuries from Neil Kellett (57no) and Shahid Rehman (52) saw them finish on 183-6.

East Bierley’s promotion hopes were dealt a blow by a 32-run defeat to Ossett.

Bierley had Ossett in trouble at 57-7 before they recovered to make 163 with opener Oliver Newton (63) and Paul Malone (66) leading the fight back after Umar Farooq claimed 4-56.

Max Chappell (4-25), Dan Busfield (3-36) and Mushy Rafique (3-44) helped dismiss East Bierley for 131 with overseas player Ompal Boken (39) offering resistance.

Gomersal earned a 54-run win over Keighley, who have slipped into the bottom half of the table after showing early season promise.

Jonathan Boynton (58) top scored in Gomersal’s 183-9, which saw Keighley overseas player Alex Antoine claim 4-46.

Spinners Chris Rhodes (4-21) and Chris Greenwood (4-34) helped dismiss Keighley for 129 as Antoine (37) led the way.

Pudsey Congs are fourth after an eight-wicket win over Wakefield St Michael’s.

Sam Wisniewski took 6-45 as St Michael’s were bowled out for 168 as Adil Mehmood (36) top scored.

Congs’ talented young batsman Vikram Sharma produced another crucial innings as he made 88 not out and joined captain James Ford (53no) in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 130 to seal victory.