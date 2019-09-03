Barker’s last gasp try secures Shaw Cross dramatic victory over Beverley

Shaw Cross Sharks may have been relegated to National Conference Division Three but they secured a dramatic 28-24 victory over Beverley last Saturday.

It was the Sharks fifth win of the season and was enough to lift them off the foot of the table, above Askam, who were hammered 84-0 away to Hull Dockers in their final game of the campaign.

The Sharks were grateful to a try in the final minute by Callum Barker which helped secure a dramatic win.

Barker had already converted scores by Wesley Bruines, Owen Lumb, Kane Rapi and Tyler Butterfield while Beverley, who had been 24-12 down with 15 minutes left, had posted a Billy Riby brace and tries for Ryan Watkin and Francis Coggle, supported by two goals each from Josh Poskitt and Tom Moor.

Shaw Cross bring the curtain down on their season with a trip to Clock Face Miners this Saturday.

Clock Face secured their second division status for next season when they drew 16-16 with East Leeds last Friday, a result which condemns Easts to the third relegation spot.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons produced a brace display before slipping to a 42-24 defeat at home to Saddleworth Rangers in their final home game in Division One.

Victory gives Saddleworth hope of producing a dramatic escape from relegation as they trail fourth-bottom side Oulton Raiders by a point going into Saturday’s final round of games.

Thomas Harrington, Liam Conway, Bradley Adams and James Samme crossed for Moor, with Aiden Ineson landing four goals.

Saddleworth secured a vital victory with tries from Jay Taylor (two), Gavin Dodd, Adam Jeffrey, Daniel Bowker, Adam Walker, Ben Forster and Matthew Bottom, with Chris Hough kicking five goals.

Moor end their season with a trip to third-placed York Acorn, who are level in 31 points with Featherstone Lions in the race for automatic promotion.

York must beat the Maroons and then hopes Featherstone drop points away to Myton Warriors to snatch second spot.

Pilkington Recs wrapped up the Division One title with a 34-26 victory over Stanningley.