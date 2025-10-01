American bareknuckle fighter calls out Yorkshire's rising star for potential US showdown

Alex Wilson could be one punch away from a huge fight in the United States.

Top American Zion Tomlinson called for a bareknuckle fight against the 29 year old from Cleckheaton after his latest win.

That could happen in the States next year – provided Wilson wins in Leeds this month.

He’s been matched with Daniel Worsford on a huge show at Planet Ice on Saturday, October 18.

Wilson said: “Who would have thought when I started white-collar boxing that one day I would have athletes from America calling me out?

“It’s a compliment – but he still wants to punch me in the face!

“That’s the kind of sport this is. It’s mad.”

Bareknuckle boxing adds a big name to its brotherhood in Leeds when Paulie Malignaggi fights.

Malignaggi won world titles at two weights in his gloved boxing career and is gearing up to face Tyler Goodjohn – another former top gloved boxer – in the trigon later this month.

Wilson said: “He’s been a big name for years and who would have thought I would end up fighting on one of his undercards?

“I have spoken to him and he’s sound, but I can’t really be a fan boy. I have to be a big fan of myself!

“I have to believe in my ability and think that I am the best on the bill. You have to believe in yourself in this sport.”

Wilson believes he is better than Worsford, but added: “This is bareknuckle boxing and anything can happen.

“I know he’s coming to take my head off.”

The time Wilson and Worsford share in the trigon is likely to be the only time they are hostile to each other.

Wilson said: “We are all mates in bareknuckle boxing.

“We all respect each other because we know what we go through. This is a dangerous sport, it’s not nice and only the fighters know the mental pressure we are under. There are one or two idiots, but you don’t find many egos in bareknuckle boxing.”