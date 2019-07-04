Ali leads way as Moorlands cash in with double success

Moorlands cashed in on a profitable double weekend in the Drakes Huddersfield League with victories over Almondbury Wesleyans and Scholes.

Moorlands began with a 63-run win over Almondbury Wesleyans on Saturday.

Shoukat Ali led the way when Moorlands batted first as he struck 11 fours and a six on his way to a top score of 75.

Eddie Walmsley provided good support with 54, including six fours and a six, while James Stansfield (24) also chipped in as Moorlands closed on 210-7.

They had Wesleyans in early trouble at 40-4 before Matthew Henshaw (43) and captain William Binns (45) shared an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Once that partnership was broken it sparked a second collapse which saw the final six Almondbury wickets fall for 20 runs as they were bowled out for 147.

Siraj Sajid sparked the collapse with 4-7 from 3.3 overs, while Stansfield claimed 3-23.

Moorlands continued their fine form as they followed up with victory over Scholes on Sunday.

Ali again led the charge with a brilliant 108, from 105 balls, including 14 fours and five sixes.

Siraj chipped in with 33 as Moorlands were bowled out for 231 in 48.1 overs with Wasim Javed (3-87) and Taasar Imtiaz (3-47) doing the damage.

Benji Birkhead (68) top scored in reply and was supported by Jake Robshaw (36) but Scholes were dismissed for 177 in 41.1 overs as Stansfield claimed 4-55.

Moorlands remain second in the table, two points behind Hoylandswaine, who defeated Kirkburton by four wickets on Saturday and followed up with a 118-run success over Delph and Dobcross on Sunday.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers moved up to second place in the Championship thanks to a five-wicket win over Denby on Saturday.

Opener Mark Askham (39) and Aizaz Khan (40) were the only batsmen to pose problems as Denby were bowled out for 152 with Naz Hussain (5-25) and Tom Fretwell (3-49) doing the damage.

Jonathan Hellings struck 12 fours in a knock of 57 in reply before Ben Tillotson (22no) and Bradley Drake (25no) steered Parish home with an unbroken sixth wicket stand.

Victory leaves Parish two points behind leaders Marsden, while they are two ahead of third placed Elland in the race for promotion.

Mirfield completed a terrific weekend for the local trio as they defeated Birkby Rose Hill by seven wickets to re-ignite their own promotion hopes in the Conference.

Deron Greaves and Beau McGuinness combined impressively to dismiss Birkby for 82 in 37 overs.

Greaves returned excellent figures of 6-21 from 13 overs, while McGuinness supported with 4-26 as Mirfield made light work of the Birkby batting line-up.

Mirfield lost three wickets in their run chase but raced to victory in just 14 overs as Greaves capped a fine game by hitting 28 not out from 20 balls including four fours and a six.

Victory leaves Mirfield fifth in the table on 37 points but they are now just five behind a trio of sides level on 42 with Thurstonland continuing to lead the way on 48 points.