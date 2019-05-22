Ali century helps Moorlands bounce back to seal success

Moorlands suffered mixed fortunes over their Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership double weekend as they slipped to a first defeat of the campaign at Delph and Dobcross but bounced back in style to beat Scholes at the Memorial Ground on Sunday.

Moorlands were on the wrong end of a rain affected result at Delph but immediately bounced back thanks to an impressive all-round effort by new signing Shoukat Ali.

With Kiwi Joe Carter (66) at the crease, Scholes appeared on course for a large total but when he was dismissed the remaining batsmen crumbled as Nicky Smith (3-52) and Ali (3-10) helped restrict them to 213-8.

Ali then struck a magnificent 107 not out and with support from Siraj Sajid (68), Moorlands eased to victory at 215-3 with 19 balls remaining.

It came after Moorlands had suffered an agonising defeat at Delph in a game which finished after 8.30pm on Saturday.

Moorlands lost both their openers early on but recovered thanks to a 100-run partnership between Jason Grosvenor and James Stansfield (45)

Grosvenor blazed 131 not out as Moorlands racked up 287-5 against the Lancashire outfit.

Moorlands reduced Delph to 7-3 in reply but the home side were given a reprieve by a rain shower.

When play resumed, Delph were set a revised target of 267.

Captain Louis Aspeling led their revival with 64 as he shared a 145-run stand with Alex Peters (84),

Adam Hayes increased the tempo with a 32-ball half century before Moorlands fought back through Reece Drake (4-50) and Ali (4-67).

Moorlands claimed the ninth Delph wicket in the final over only for Wasim Qasim to then stroke a four before scampering two with just two balls remaining to seal his side’s dramatic win.

That defeat saw Moorlands relinquish top spot but they regained pole position thanks to Sunday’s victory over Scholes and they host third-placed Thongsbridge on Saturday.