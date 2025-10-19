Alex wins by KO

ALEX Wilson’s bareknuckle boxing fight in Leeds on Saturday night went according to plan.

The 29 year old from Cleckheaton took out Danny Worsfold in just 106 seconds in front of a sell-out crowd at Planet Ice.

Worsfold was sent to the canvas twice by body shots in their super-cruiserweight clash.

Wilson said afterwards: “I knew he would come forward and leave himself open so I sat there and waited for it.”

The first left hook to the body Wilson landed had Worsfold grimacing in pain and it wasn’t long before he found the same spot to send the Surrey fighter down.

Worsfold bounced up quickly and was soon taking the fight to Wilson again – and running into body punches.

Wilson found the gaps expertly to send Worsfold down again and this time he was unable to beat the referee’s count.