Alex has an American dream

Alex Wilson is planning to use his fists to book a plane ticket to the States.

Wilson is back in bareknuckle boxing’s trigon a week on Saturday (July 5) when promoters BKB take the sport to Bolton.

The 29 year old from Cleckheaton has been matched with Braidie-Lee Harkett and says he’s planning to impress bareknuckle boxing bosses.

BKB also stage regular shows in America and Wilson said: “I want to go to the States. I want to go out there and show I deserve it. I want to show I’m still at the top.”

In February, Wilson was a punch away from a huge fight.

He was beaten by former UFC fighter Jack Marshman in Cardiff and Marshman went on to challenge world champion Nicholas ‘Cub’ Hawkins in South Carolina in his next fight.

Wilson said: “I definitely have a point to prove after that. I expected him to be bigger and better than me and when I got in there, I found he wasn’t, but I hadn’t done the work in the gym. I messed around too much.

“It was definitely a lesson. Now I know what I need to do.

“I have done everything right this time. I will get in there knowing I have done everything I can in the gym.”

Wilson faces a 26 year old from Canterbury full of confidence after winning both bareknuckle fights so far.

In March, Harkett outlasted Matthew Morton in Wolverhampton – five months after Wilson had flattened the Irishman inside a round.

Wilson said: “I know that he’s young and game, but look at the struggle he had with Morton and look what I did to him.”