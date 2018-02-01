Abu-Rezek targets fifth straight victory as 1,500 set for Dewsbury 10K race

Jordanian athlete Mohammed Abu-Rezeq goes in search of a fifth successive win in Sunday’s Dewsbury 10K road race.

Abu-Rezeq has dominated the race in recent years and is aiming to add another title to his impressive haul.

His chief rivals in what is expected to be a keenly fought race are likely to be Ethiopian Paralympic athlete Wondiye Fikre (Leeds City), who was runner-up last year, Michael Joyeux (Quakers AC), Canadian runner Adam Stacey and Matthew Lockyer (Pudsey and Bramley).

Favourite for the women’s race is the 2016 winner Charlene Thomas (Wakefield) with Tracey Millmore (Birtley), Joanne Goodier (Rotherham) and Treena Johnson of the host club Dewsbury Road Runners the most likely challengers.

The race has again attracted a full entry of 1,500 runners and starts from Dewsbury Ring Road at 9am and goes along Bradford Road through Batley to Birstall Smithies and returning along the same route.

The first runners will finish at around 9.30am and the last ones at about 10.20am and motorists and bus passengers face disruption across the route, with a number of road closures in place during the race.

Disruption will be particularly severe at the Centenary Way/Carlinghow Hill junction in Batley, where the outward and inward streams of runners can cause delays for as long as 40 minutes.

Dewsbury Ring Road northbound carriageway from Webster Hill to Halifax Road and the eastbound carriageway from Bradford Road to Leeds Road will both be closed between 7am to noon.

The Cliffe Street slip road from Dewsbury Ring Road to Crackenedge Lane, the full length of Greaves Road and Wood Street will all be closed between 7 am until noon

There will be a rolling road closure of Bradford Road between Dewsbury Ring Road and Birstall Smithies from 8.50am to 10.20am.

Delays are also expected all along Bradford Road, particularly at the Town Street/Jack Lane junction, the Rouse Mill Lane junction, the Hick Lane junction, the Stocks Lane/Batley Field Hill junction and the Carlinghow Lane/Centenary Way junction.

Sponsors of the race are Disken and Co solicitors and SMK Sports (Elland) with water supplied by Shepley Spring (Ice Valley).

Prizes will be awarded for men and women in the open age category and in veteran categories for over 40s, over 45s, over 50s, over 55s, over 60s, over 65s and over 70s.

Among the charities to benefit from the popular event will be Martin House children’s hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.