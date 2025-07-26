1 . Littlewoods

Littlewoods, pictured here beside Freeman Hardy Willis in June 1970, was founded in Liverpool in 1923. It began life as a football pools company, before expanding into mail-order retail and later making its way onto the high street, with its first store opening in Blackpool in 1937. At its peak it employed around 25,000 people and was reportedly the largest private company in Europe, but its fortunes rapidly declined from the 80s onwards and the original company was wound up in 2005, though you can still buy online from the Littlewoods website. | Getty Images Photo: Phillips-Simpson/Fox Photos