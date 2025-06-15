11 basic life skills we've lost since the 60s, which almost everyone used to have

1 . Reading a map

Reading a map used to be an absolutely essential skill but now we all have GPS and Google Maps on our phones, it's an ability many of us have lost. That doesn't mean the days of taking a wrong turn in the car are over, of course, but the youth of today may never get to appreciate the simple pleasure of getting lost in a new city and stumbling on an unexpected gem. | Getty Images Photo: Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images