You will want to live in this breathable linen dress as soon as the heatwave hits the UK.

This weekend the UK is bracing itself for yet another heatwave. Whilst you may be thinking it's too hot to wear any clothes I’ve found a breathable dress that's perfect for hot sunny days. This Women’s Breathable Cotton-Linen Dress £13.99 (was £32.99) , from Wowcher delivers exactly that kind of magic: simple, stylish, and designed to keep you cool no matter how high the temperature climbs.

The relaxed fit and flattering V-neckline makes this linen dress really stand out. Made from a soft cotton-linen blend, it’s light, breathable, and perfectly suited to wear throughout the summer whether you're out shopping, heading out for brunch with the girls, or just wanting to stay cool whilst looking stylish. unwinding on a weekend escape.

Women’s Breathable Cotton-Linen Dress

Dress Specifications

Colours: White (pure & refined), Black (classic), Yellow (bright & energetic), Red (vivid), Green (fresh), Blue (serene or intellectual dark blue)

Sizes: UK 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 (fits most body types with a loose, forgiving cut)

Material: Cotton-linen blend

Design Features: V-neck, short sleeves, decorative vertical buttons, ruffle hem, pockets, mid-length

What makes this breathable dress even more appealing is its adaptability. It pairs just as well with strappy sandals and a sun hat as it does with white trainers and a denim jacket. Throw it on for brunch, pack it for a last-minute getaway, or wear it to the office with a light cardigan. The fabric resists wrinkling and folds easily into a suitcase or overnight bag making it ideal for travel or those “get-up-and-go” kind of mornings.

Available in a refreshing range of colours from classic black to bold red, soft blue to sunny yellow it suits a variety of moods and wardrobes. And with inclusive sizing from UK 8 to 18, its forgiving, easy shape works for a wide range of body types.

For those looking to simplify summer dressing without sacrificing style, this cotton-linen dress might just be the piece that does it all. It’s breezy, practical, and undeniably charming proof that feeling good and looking good don’t have to come at a premium.

Plus you can get an extra 10% off on orders over £50 with the code EXTRA10. So you won’t feel guilty when you buy it in every single colour .

