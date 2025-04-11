The Audi R8 has a timeless design that's ageing incredibly well | BOTB

Snag a rare 2018 Audi R8 V10, a roaring petrol masterpiece, for a mere 17p in a limited-time prize draw. This aqua blue beauty, with only 41,000 miles, could be yours, or opt for a £57,000 cash alternative.

This is your chance to drive off in one of the last of the true pieces of petrol-powered perfection - a screaming V10 supercar.

It's an Audi R8, a car closely related to the Lamborghini Gallardo, and it's fitted with the V10 normally aspirated engine, which gives it one of the most evocative soundtracks in the automotive world.

It's a 2018 model, still worth an amazing £82,000 - and that's partly thanks to its amazing spec, but also down to the fact it has only covered 41,000 miles.

The sound of a V10 is quite a stirring experience | BOTB

A true enthusiast's machine, it's finished in stunning aqua blue and complemented with a dark leather interior. It has a place cemented as a future classic, for sure.

And someone is going to be lucky enough to win it for just 17p, because it's one of BOTB's bargain prize draw cars.

It's just been announced, so there are plenty of entries left, and six days to buy tickets, but sales are likely to ramp up quickly, so make sure you cash in soon to ensure you don't miss out.

Audi's interiors are exquisitely built | BOTB

As with all BOTB dream car giveaways, you don't need to accept the car if you win. If you'd rather, you can opt for a cash prize instead. And this time it's £57,000.

Obviously, most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page.

Sign up or login, buy a ticket or opt for a monthly subscription, and sit back and hope for a phone call.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133