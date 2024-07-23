The SwitchBot Pro is one of the simplest smart locks we've tested | SwitchBot

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield gets to grips with the new SwitchBot Lock Pro

I've tested a lot of smart locks over the years. And it's fair to say they all take a fairly different approach to tackling the same job.

There are some that completely replace your door's locking system, and its handle. And then there are others which are so simple they just stick on and operate the existing lock for you.

SwitchBot, a company famed for its easy home automation devices, takes the latter approach. True to its ethos, there's no complex fitting with its smart locks, it's just a way to make your existing home smarter.

And there's a new version of its popular smart lock, the Lock Pro. It's an evolution of all the things that were right about the original lock, with a few of the quirks ironed out. It's now more compatible than ever, and SwitchBot claims it only takes 10 minutes to install.

All of this is fine, if you've got the right door lock. You might find you have to make a slight modification, but generally, most UK doors will be compatible and, I've checked this, it can be installed in just 10 minutes.

There are a few bits in the box, and a decent set of instructions, but the lock unit itself is a lovely piece of engineering, in a classy matt black, and reassuringly heavy. It feels very well made.

Adding a keypad and a hub to the lock setup will extend its features, and it's worth doing. The hub links it up to your smart home, and the keypad gives you a simpler way to control it from the outside.

The lock links up well with SwitchBot's superb app | SwitchBot

But the lock itself is the key feature, and it links up to a magnetic contact pad, which tells the system whether the door is opened or closed.

Setting it up is easy, too. Once it's installed the app works well, and you can set up automation scenes, or monitor who's going in and out.

The main lock unit is controlled with a single dial, and it's a really simple thing to use. There's no need to use the app, because some of the basic every day features are embedded in that dial.

With the keypad added, it's just that little bit smarter | SwitchBot

Of course, the app lets you control and monitor the lock remotely, but the keypad really makes it easy to get in and out of the house. It's even got a fingerprint scanner, which is excellent. Keycodes or a keycard are also easy. You can even, and this is the really clever bit, just use your old-fashioned key - depending on what sort of lock you have.

As with all basic locks, they do fall a bit short on the automation front if you have a multi-point door. These fairly common door-locking systems need to have a handle physically lifted to activate the first stage of locking. And the SwitchBot Lock Pro can't do that for you, which is a shame.

However, the price of the unit is quite well-judged. And that's another thing I like about it. It's one of the best smart locks out there, but by no means one of the most expensive. The lock by itself costs £139.99. And then there are bundle deals available, if you want to add on things like the keypad, or perhaps a battery pack. Or maybe that smart hub.

These can all be purchased separately if you prefer, but the bundle deals are worth a look. It’s also worth checking prices on Amazon, because as I write this there’s a sale on, and the Lock Pro module is currently £118.99.