For years, I’ve been a devoted fan of beauty advent calendars, delighting in little surprises each day leading up to Christmas. But this year, my festive obsession has taken a deliciously grown-up turn: the Virgin Wines Mixed Wine Advent Calendar 2025 £99. And let me tell you, it’s a game-changer.

This Virgin wines calendar (mixed) is a treasure trove of 24x 187ml bottles, featuring a mix of red, white, rosé, and a cheeky Prosecco to keep the countdown fun and festive.

Behind every door lies a new surprise from a juicy Merlot from Chile to a crisp New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, plus a sparkling Prosecco from Italy’s Veneto region. And as a true showstopper, (spoiler alert) day 25 reveals a full-size anniversary edition bottle worth £19.99, making Christmas Day extra special.

The advent calendar is as charming as it is indulgent, offering a cosy, celebratory experience that makes every day feel like a mini Christmas party. The curated selection reflects Virgin Wines’ 25 years of expertise, blending quality, variety, and a festive spirit perfectly.

For those who prefer a specific colour, Virgin Wines also provides advent calendars exclusively featuring either red or white wines.

Whether you’re buying for a loved one or treating yourself, this calendar elevates the Advent tradition in the most sophisticated way. It’s now officially on my annual wishlist because why limit the festive magic to chocolate when you can enjoy a glass of wine every day in December.

