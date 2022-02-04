Valentine’s dine-in for two meal deal 2022

You don’t have to go out to have a wonderful dining experience. Supermarkets and food stores are launching some fantastic meal deals that you will be able to buy in the coming days so that you and a loved one can enjoy a gorgeous three course meal at home.

Here are some of the best meal deals available this year, whether you want to share the food with a romantic partner, your best friend, a house mate or a family member.

Marks and Spencer - £20 for two

For just £10 a head, you can get yourself a starter, main, side dessert, a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink and a box of chocolates, thanks to the much-loved Marks and Spencer deal.

Diners will save up to £16.50 by taking advantage of the deal rather than buying all of the elements individually so you can eat something special without breaking the bank.

The 2022 Valentine’s dine-in menu will be available to buy in store from Wednesday 9 February to Monday 14 February.

Here’s the full menu:

Starters

Leek & Cheese Soufflé Tarts

Coquilles St Jacques

OBE Prawn Cocktail

Plant Kitchen Vegan Duck Croquettes (Ve)

Oak Fired Melting Camembert

Duck Parfait with Plum Glaze

Mains

Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce

Sirloin Steaks with Heard Shaped Butter

Rack of Lamb with mustard, honey & herb crust

Pie Love You

Chicken Parmigiana

Duck Breasts with Plum Sauce

Salmon & Prawn En Croute

Plant Kitchen 2 Smokey Saffron Aubergine Steaks (Ve)

Sides

Extra Fine Asparagus (Ve)

Green Vegetable Medley

Frites

Sweet Potato Fries (Ve)

Buttery Mashed Potato

OBE Mac and Cheese

Desserts

I’m Bananas for You

Love Heart Churros (Ve)

Love Heart Macarons

Raspberry Profiteroles

Billionaires Pots

Nuts About You Cheesecakes

Mini Cheese Selection

Drinks

Echo Leyda Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon IGP Loire

Classics Touraine Sauvignon

Les Beauchamps Chardonnay

Valdemadera Grand Reserve

Norton Malbec

Conte Priuli Prosecco

Conte Priuli Veneto Blush

Conte Priuli Rosé

Chocolates

Swiss Chocolates

Morrisons - £15 for two

Morrisons The Best Dine in For Two Meal Deal 2022

For £7.50 a head, the Morrisons Valentine’s The Best dine in for two deal offers couples starters, mains, two sides, desserts and a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink, for just £15 - potentially saving themselves more than 50%.

Diners can save up to £18.50 when buying the offer, compared to buying the most expensive items separately.

Morrisons The BestDine in for Two Valentine’s Meal Deal is available to buy online now and in-store from Wednesday 9 February to Monday 14 February.

If you order online, your meal will be delivered between between Friday 11 February and Monday 14 February.

Here’s the full menu:

Starters

The Best Roasted Mushroom Pate (vegan and new for 2022)

The Best Garlic & Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, 2 pack

The Best Camembert Tear and Share Bread

The Best Scottish Cooked Mussels Chianti & Iberico Chorizo Sauce

The Best Scallop and King Prawn Thermidors

Mains

The Best Beef-less Wellington (vegan and new for 2022)

The Best Lasagne

The Best Beef Wellington (new for 2022)

The Best 21 Day Matured Sirloin Steaks with Peppercorn Butter (new for 2022)

The Best Slow Cooked Coq Au Vin (new for 2022)

The Best Pork Fillet Wrapped in Prosciutto (new for 2022)

The Best Rolled Sole with Duo of Smoked Haddock Salmon with Barbers Mature Cheddar & Prosecco Sauce

Sides

The Best Chunky Chips (vegan)

The Best Cauliflower Cheese

The Best Carrots & Kale in Orange Dressing (vegan)

The Best Dauphinoise Potatoes

The Best Green Vegetable Medley

The Best Garlic Ciabatta Sticks, 4 pack

The Best New Potatoes

Desserts

The Best Vanilla Cheesecake Wedges, 2 pack (new for 2022)

The Best Raspberry & White Chocolate Profiteroles

The Best Belgian Chocolate Brownie Puddings (vegan and new for 2022)

The Best Creme Brulee, 2 pack

The Best Pink Gin Jelly Shots, 2 pack (vegan and new for 2022)

The Best Macarons, 6 pack

Drinks

The Best Chilean Merlot, 75cl (award winning and vegan)

The Best South African Sauvignon Blanc, 75cl (award winning and vegan)

The Best Prosecco DOC, 75cl (award winning and vegan)

The Best Prosecco DOC Rose, 75cl (award winning)

The Best Trentino Pinot Grigio, 75cl (award-winning)

The Best Marques De Los Rios Rioja Crianza, 75cl (award-winning)

The Best Pinot Grigio Rose, 75cl (award winning and vegan)

The Best Sicilian Lemonade, 750ml

The Best Raspberry Lemonade, 750ml

The Best Pomegranate & Pear, 750ml

The Best Lemon & Mint, 750ml

The Best Ginger Beer, 750ml

Aldi - less than £10 for two

Aldi Valentine’s Day meal deal 2022

Aldi is offering the best value meal deal, and you can treat yourself and another to a three-course meal with wine for less than £10.

There are four set menus to choose from which will be available to buy online and in-store from Wednesday 9 February.

You also don’t have to stick to the set menus either, you can mix and match the dishes if you prefer.

Aldi is offering a special heart-shaped three-course meal for just £5.17 or £9.16 with wine.

Here are some of the options on the menu:

Mains

Plant Menu Chipotle Spiced Vegetable Pie

Specially Selected Paella

Specially Selected British Wagyu Beef Sirloin Steak

Specially Selected Gastro Fiery Chicken Jalfrezi

Ashfields Chicken Love Nuggets With Date Ketchup

Specially Selected Creamy Fish Pie 400g

Sides

Specially Selected Crispy & Golden Chunky Oven Chips

Inspired Cuisine Pan Fried Potatoes With Smoked Ham

Inspired Cuisine Carrot & Swede Mash 450g

Carlos Takeaway Mini Pizza Garlic Bread 145g

Specially Selected Potato Dauphinoise 400g

Inspired Cuisine Cauliflower Cheese 400g

Desserts

Gianni’s Dairy Free Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream 500ml

Dessert Menu Profiterole Dessert 450g

Specially Selected Sticky Chocolate Pudding 400g

Dessert Menu Mini Heart Pancakes 300g

Plant Menu Chocolate & Hazelnut Sponge Pudding 190g

Specially Selected Vegan Molten Middle Heart

Drinks

Pierre Jaurant Carcassonne 2020 75cl

Haysmith’s Oriental Spiced London Dry Gin 700ml

Costellore Prosecco Frizzante 75cl

Costellore Prosecco Rosé 75cl

Zerozecco Sparkling White Spumante Bianco 75cl

Tesco - £15 for two

Tesco Valentine's menu for two

If you have a Tesco Clubcard, you can pick up the Tesco Valentine’s menu for two for just £15. That will get you one starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink to share with your valentie - or ‘palentine’.

The meal deal will be available to buy in-store, or you can order online and have it delivered to your home. If you’re in England, Wales or Scotland, you’ll need to book a slot for your order to be delivered between February 10 and 14, and if you’re in Northern Ireland you’ll need a book a slot between February 11 and 14.

Here’s the full menu:

Tesco Finest Camembert Sharing Bread Heart

Tesco Finest Crispy Calamari with Chilli Dip

Tesco Finest Feta & Red Pepper Tartlets

Tesco Finest Antipasti Platter

Wicked Kitchen Crispy M’shrooms with Smoky Ketchup

Tesco Finest Rump Steak with Pink Peppercorn Butter

Tesco Finest Duck Breast Portions with a Raspberry Hoisin Sauce

Tesco Finest Burgers with Heart Shaped Triple Cheese Melt

Tesco Finest Chicken Cabernet Sauvignon

Tesco Finest Chicken in a Prosecco Sauce

Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Goat’s Cheese Lasagne

Tesco Finest Smoked Scottish Salmon Fillets with Lemon & Pink Peppercorn Butter

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons

Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Chips

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise

Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes

Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chive Cauliflower Cheese

Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Trio

Tesco Finest Leeks, Petits Pois & Savoy Cabbage

Wicked Kitchen Valentine’s Veggies

Wicked Kitchen Cheesy Potato Gratin

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Orange Pots

Tesco Finest Millionaire’s Tarts with Red Sprinkled Hearts

Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Raspberry Pots

Tesco Finest Passion Fruit & Raspberry Cheesecake Slices

Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Love Brownie

Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio

Tesco Finest Barossa Shiraz

Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio Blush

Tesco Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Belvoir Farm 2-pack: Non-Alcoholic Passionfruit Martini and Juniper & Tonic

Harvey Nichols - Valentine’s Hampers

The Valentine's Hamper

High end department store Harvey Nichols is offering something a bit different for lovebirds and best pals - Valentine’s Day hampers.

There are numerous hampers available which feature everything from sweet treats and chocolates to delicious nibbles and biscuits. There’s also some wonderful wines and Champagne to really spoil yourself and your special someone.

One of the hampers available is called The Valentine’s Day Hamper and costs £150. It is filled with lots of indulgent sweetness, including a new amaretti alla cassata, strawberry hearts and melting chocolate spoons.

You’ll also be able to raise a toast to love with a bottle of Premier Cru Brut Champagne and sip cocktails together all night long because it also contains all you need to make Espresso Martinis.

If you want to be really romantic, this is the perfect type of food to feed to your other half.

Harrods - Food to order

Harrods Food to Order

Another luxury department store, Harrods, is offering a wide variety of beautiful and decedant food that you can order online which is then sent to you, ready to serve and enjoy at home with your other half.

From chef-made dishes to fresh, premium ingredients, you can choose from lots of gourmet food to order that will be sent straight to your door.

There’s a wide variety of starters, mains, sides and vegetables and cakes, desserts and cheese to choose from. You really will be spoiled for choice.

Here’s a sample of what’s available.

Prawn cocktail with Marie Rose sauce

Native live lobster

Iberico Pork Croquettes

Wild Mushroom Pithivier

Beef wellington

Challans duck

Halal poussin

Dover sole

Salmon and prawn fishcakes

Truffle mac and cheese

Chargrilled tenderstem broccoli

Potato dauphinoise

Mashed potato

Green beans

Chicken, avocado and mango salad

Grand Cru chocolate fudge cake

Fresh fruit sponge layer cake

Red velvet cake

Sticky toffee pudding

New York style baked cheesecake

Lemon meringue tart

British cheese platter

Wright Brothers Ltd VALENTINE’S 3 COURSE MEAL

All are available to order from a dedicated Valentine’s shop which is now open. Valentine’s deliveries will take place between Tuesday 8 – Monday 14 February.

Starter, main and dessert for 2. If purchased altogether, customers will receive 10% off. Prices start from £28 (incl. discount) depending on the items selected.

Items available to choose from include:

Starters:

Beetroot Gravadlax

Fresh Jersey Oysters

Fresh Morecambe Bay Oysters

Fresh Carlingford Oysters

Fresh Scallops in Shells

Long Cut Smoked Salmon

Crevettes, cooked shell on King Prawns (frozen)

Raw, Scottish Langoustines (frozen)

Caviar Baeri By Kaviari Paris, 50gm

Mains:

Medium Carabineros (frozen)

Salmon en Croute for 2 (available with white tarragon sauce)

Beef Wellington for 2 (available with red wine jus)

Fresh Live Mussels

Sea Bass Fillets

Var Salmon Fillets

Whole Cooked Lobster (Large)

Raw Shell-On King Prawns (Frozen)

Whole Dover Sole for 2

Whole Fresh Brill

Yellowfin Tuna for 2

Desserts: