The secret site offering free PC games in pre-Black Friday sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There is a way to secure free PC games without spending any money in the Black Friday sales

Black Friday takes place on Friday 29 November in 2024 and that means one thing - big discounts on gaming hardware and games.

Gamers can expect big discounts on consoles ranging from the Nintendo Switch to the PS5, as well as gaming laptops and PCs. There will also be deals on controllers, graphics cards, monitors and gaming chairs. Launching on Amazon on November, the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the best days of the year to get a gaming bargain.

Savvy PC gamers do not have to wait to get gaming discounts and visitors to the Amazon website can get free games today with some big name titles available to download immediately.

The games are available to download for Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime is the £8.99 service that gives shoppers access to Black Friday deals, free next day delivery on some items and access to Prime Video and other services.

It also includes access to Prime Gaming, which is Amazon’s gaming service. It offers a selection of free games every month available to download and the pre-Black Friday downloads are now live.

They include Killing Floor 2, the European-based zombie shooter that follows the story of the original title. Killing Floor 2 drops you in a Europe overrun by ‘clones’ that need to be eradicated by teams of fighters. The game is available to download free until December.

Gamers can also download Doom Eternal, the 2000 release from the iconic first person shooter franchise, Bioshock remastered and clever RPG Through the Darkest Times, which puts you in charge of the resistance in 1933 Berlin in a stylised world of propaganda and stealth.

Gamers can also download Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness, a terrifying pixel-art puzzle game.

The selection of free games are themed around Halloween but will be updated in time for Black Friday to offer gamers even more completely free titles to download. The Amazon Prime Gaming service is a ‘secret’ method to get free PC games throughout Black Friday without spending a penny.