Google announces its latest Pixel phones.

It includes the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro models - as well as its newest folding phone.

Google is going hard on integrating its Gemini AI into the new devices.

Google has lifted the curtain on its brand new phones - and it is going big on artificial intelligence. The Pixel 9 and Pixel Pro 9 devices will all feature greater integration with Alphabet’s Gemini AI-assistant.

The tech giant held its Made By Google 24 keynote speech on Tuesday (13 August) and revealed what fans can expect in the near future. As well as a look at its latest flagship handset, the company also showed off a new smartwatch and in-ear bluetooth earphones.

If any of the new Pixel products caught your eye during the livestream, which was broadcast on YouTube as well as Google’s website, you might be wondering how you can pre-order the devices. Here’s all you need to know:

How to pre-order Google Pixel phones

All of the phones that Google showed off at its Made By Google event on Tuesday are available to pre-order, around the world (including in the UK), right now. The pre-order pages are live on Google’s website as well as from Vodafone.

Pre-orders are already up for those who want to get any of the new Google Pixel on a monthly contract. Deals are available on the Google Pixel 9, Pixel Pro 9, Pixel Pro 9 XL and the Pixel Pro 9 Fold (which looks like it was sent back in time from the 22nd century).

Pre-orders are live as of Tuesday, 13 August. Wired reports that the phones will go on general sale on Thursday, 22 August.

Can you pre-order the Pixel Watch 3 and Buds Pro 2?

It is not just the new Pixel phones that can be pre-ordered now, Google is letting customers get ahead of the curve on its revamped smartwatch and bluetooth headphones as well. Pre-orders for both are open as of Tuesday, 13 August.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are available from £219 via the Google Store. UK shoppers can get them from £9.13 per month for 24 months.

When it comes to the Pixel Watch 3, pre-orders are running on the Google store website from £349. Like the Buds Pro 2 they are available to pay over a 24-month period at £14.54 per month.

How much do the new Google Pixel phones cost?

Google did not keep its cards close to its chest with this reveal, instead choosing to show a veritable royal flush of devices. The Pixel family has been significantly expanded with not just the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, but also the Pro Xl and the Pro Fold - which might just be the most eye-catching of the lot.

If you are thinking about upgrading the Pixel 9 is available from £799 and the 9 Pro starts at £999 - just shy of a grand. The larger Pixel 9 Pro XL will set you back £1,099 and then for those who want the Pixel 9 Pro Fold you will need to fork out £1,749.

However if you are in the UK and want to get the phone on a monthly contract, which will also include data and minutes, Vodafone has offers available. Prices start from £39 per month for the Pixel 9 and go up to £52 per month for the 9 Pro Fold, depending on the options you choose.

On Google’s website it is also offering customers the chance to get up to £735 back with eligible trade-in when you buy a new Pixel 9 Pro, including up to £200 in extra promotional value. There are also limited time deals to upgrade to a higher storage ‘on us’ and that comes to an end on 5 September.

What do you think of the new Google Pixel phones, will you be pre-ordering? Let us know by emailing our tech writer [email protected].