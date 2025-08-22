There are currently three Kindles to choose from - one option has already sold out | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wowcher is offering refurbished Kindle Fire tablets for only £29.99, with models including the Fire 1st Gen, 5th Gen and Fire 7. An iPad Mini is also available at the same price

This must be one of the best ways to snap up a bargain tablet computer for a bargain price. It's just £29.99 for a Kindle Fire.

Ideal for use as a colour e-reader, or powerful enough for basic gaming or browsing, these were Amazon's best-selling tablets when they were launched - and now they're on Wowcher for a fraction of their previous prices.

They're all refurbished, but graded "good", and there are a few models left to choose from on the Wowcher website, each with a seven-inch display and up to 32Gb of storage.

You could also choose an iPad Mini, if you preferred | Wowcher

This makes them ideal for students going back to university, kids wanting their first tablet to help with school work, or anyone who wants basic tablet functionality without breaking the bank.

Just choose your device, wait for the voucher to come through, and then redeem it at Love My Phones.

The first-generation model on offer still has some decent functionality, and the screen is slightly bigger than the Kindles. Although it is starting to see some limitations from its older operating system.

But these are fantastic deals, and they're obviously selling very fast - so don't miss your allocation.

