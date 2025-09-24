The Soundcore 3 delivers powerful sound in a compact design – perfect for parties, relaxing at home or taking on the go. | Anker

The Soundcore 3 has dropped to its lowest ever Amazon price – here’s my hands-on verdict and why thousands of buyers rate it too.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your portable speaker, this is it. The Soundcore 3 by Anker has just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel, now only £33.23 – down from £55.99.

I’ve had one of these speakers for a couple of years and it’s become a bit of a companion around the house. Whether I’m doing odd jobs indoors or gardening outside, the Soundcore 3 always comes along. It’s been dropped more times than I care to admit, soaked when I’ve forgotten to bring it in from the rain, and yet it has never missed a beat. The sound is remarkably expansive for its size, even when used outdoors – and if I happen to drift off in the sun while listening to Test Match Special, that’s between me and the umpire.

The tech inside makes this deal stand out even more. With dual titanium drivers for crisp treble up to 40kHz and Anker’s BassUp technology for deeper lows, the Soundcore 3 delivers an impressively rich 16W stereo sound. It feels equally at home filling a room or providing the soundtrack to a barbecue in the garden.

Customers echo that experience too. Many praise the customisable EQ settings through the app and love how the compact design delivers big sound. Reviews highlight its amazing battery life that rarely needs charging, plus easy pairing with multiple devices. One buyer even mentioned it could comfortably fill a large room at higher volumes, while others noted the solid build quality and stable performance.

With its IPX7 waterproof rating, the Soundcore 3 is built to handle poolside splashes, rain showers and outdoor adventures. | Anker

Battery life is one of its biggest selling points. With up to 24 hours of playtime per charge, the Soundcore 3 is perfect for weekends away or long summer afternoons. Its IPX7 waterproof rating means it’s safe to use by the pool, at the beach or out in the garden – rain or shine.

Given how fast Amazon’s trending deals can sell out, you’ll want to act quickly if you want to bag the Soundcore 3 at this record-low £33.23.

