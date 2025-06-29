Could this be the face of a Set for Life winner? | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This Wowcher lottery deal offers 500 entries into the Set For Life game at a reduced cost, giving players the chance to join a syndicate for a regular prize draw.

If you’ve ever dreamed of financial freedom but find the idea of a lump-sum jackpot a bit overwhelming (or statistically impossible), this could be the more sensible route. Rather than chasing a one-off windfall, Set For Life offers a monthly payout of £10,000 – every month, for 30 years. That kind of steady income sounds far more practical for those of us with bills, budgets and a cautious mindset.

Right now, you can grab 500 Set For Life Lotto lines for just £6.38 with this Wowcher deal – a massive 70% saving off the usual £25 cost.

Why Set For Life may be the smart player’s choice

According to financial site The Motley Fool, your odds of scooping the Set For Life top prize are 1 in 15,339,390 – much better than EuroMillions (1 in 139 million) or even the main Lotto jackpot (1 in 45 million). And because this deal gives you 500 lines in a 50-person syndicate, you’re dramatically increasing your chances while keeping the cost low.

Each syndicate shares all winnings equally, so if any of your group’s numbers come up in Monday or Thursday’s draws, you’ll get a cut. It’s proper National Lottery play too – not betting – so you’re also helping support good causes with every entry.

What you get for your £6.38

500 Set For Life Lotto lines

Part of a 50-person You Play We Play syndicate

Entries into two draws per week

Official National Lottery tickets

Easy-to-manage syndicate participation with automatic prize sharing

Suitable for UK players aged 18+

If you’re not a Wowcher VIP, the standard price is still just £7.50 – a bargain compared to the £25 regular cost. That’s just over a penny a line, with better odds than most big lottery games.

With hundreds already snapped up, this is a low-risk, high-chance way to get involved – especially if you prefer a steady win over a life-shattering lump sum.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.