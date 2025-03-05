It's currently one of the cheapest devices of its kind on the market | Keskine

This device offers painless, permanent hair removal from the comfort of your home – and there’s a fantastic discount available right now!

There are lots of ways to remove body hair and achieve silky-smooth skin, but they're not without their flaws.

Shaving is no fun, the creams are messy, epilators and waxing are painful, and clinics can be very expensive.

This clever electronic solution, by a new brand set to shake up the market, offers an intriguing alternative.

It's a device developed by Keskine, and it uses a technology called Intense Pulsed Light, or "IPL". It applies very gentle pulses of light to the root of the hairs on your legs, arms, or bikini line, and it makes the roots go into a resting phase.

This means the hair that was growing falls out, and your body gradually grows less hair as you use the device more and more over time.

Users usually see results after one week of use | Keskine

Keskine says users can expect to see visible results within just one to four weeks, with optimal results usually achieved in six to 12 weeks.

Out of the thousands of reviews on the Keskine website, users have praised the completely painless and time-saving process, and the convenience of being able to use it at home.

The downside to these devices is the price. It's easy to spend hundreds of pounds on one. Like this Braun version, for example, which has an RRP of £659.99, or a discontinued Philips Lumea at Argos for £250.

And this is where Keskine's sale comes in and makes things so much easier. The IPL Hair Removal Handset is normally £299, but there's a sale on at the moment, bringing the price down to £199.

However, our readers have been offered a further discount, bringing the price down by another 20%. That means you can now pick one up for £159.20. You just have to enter the code LASER20 when you get to the checkout. Shipping is also currently free.

Just bear in mind the discount code could expire soon, and we don't know how long the £100-off sale will last, so be quick if you want to buy one.

Article updated on March 4 to reflect latest discount code availability.