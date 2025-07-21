AFP via Getty Images

Ryanair is cracking down on oversized luggage with bigger staff bonuses – so here’s what size cabin bags and checked bags you’re actually allowed.

Ryanair is stepping up its battle against oversized cabin bags – and now staff are being promised bigger bonuses to catch passengers flouting the rules.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary confirmed the airline already pays workers around €1.50 for every oversized bag spotted at the gate, and he’s looking to boost that to “beat the scourge” of passengers trying to sneak on rucksacks and cases that don’t fit in the sizer. He warned that planes are “struggling” with excess baggage, adding: “If it doesn’t fit in the sizer, it’s not getting on. Those who try will pay the fees – and we’re happy to share those with our staff.”

So what are the actual Ryanair cabin bag rules you need to follow to avoid a hefty charge?

Every Ryanair fare includes one small personal bag, no bigger than 40x20x25cm, which must fit under the seat in front of you. That’s usually enough for a handbag, laptop bag or small backpack.

If you want more space, you can pay for Priority & 2 Cabin Bags, which lets you carry the small personal bag plus one bigger cabin bag up to 55x40x20cm (10kg), which goes in the overhead locker. Checked bags can also be added – a 10kg check-in bag, or up to three 20kg check-in bags (max dimensions 80x120x120cm).

Travelling with an infant? You’re allowed two free baby equipment items and a baby bag up to 5kg (45x35x20cm) if your child’s on your lap.

To stay compliant and breeze past the sizer, here are three perfect bags for Ryanair passengers:

From left: Yankony underseat backpack, AVIO Wave 55cm hard shell cabin suitcase, and Antler Soft Stripe underseat case – all compliant with Ryanair baggage rules. | National World

For your free underseat allowance, the Yankony Underseat Backpack (£21.23, Amazon) is designed specifically to fit Ryanair’s 40x20x25cm limit. Waterproof, stylish and packed with compartments, it’s a smart pick for short trips.

If you’ve paid for Priority & 2 Cabin Bags, upgrade to the AVIO Wave 55x40x20cm Spinner (£31.99, Amazon). Lightweight but durable, with smooth wheels and a 3-digit lock, it maximises your allowed overhead space.

Prefer premium soft luggage? The Antler Soft Stripe Underseat (£65, Antler) is crafted from recycled material and glides neatly under your seat. Compact yet surprisingly spacious, it’s ideal for weekend breaks.

As Ryanair tightens its cabin rules and rewards staff for catching oversized bags, making sure your luggage measures up has never been more important. Save yourself stress – and money – by packing smarter.

