A stunning Range Rover Sport SVR worth £51,000 is up for grabs in BOTB’s latest prize draw — and tickets start at just 5p, with a £36,000 cash alternative on offer for the winner.

This 575bhp Range Rover could be yours for just 5p, if you're lucky enough to win it in a brand new prize draw.

It's the latest dream car giveaway by BOTB, and it's a £51,000 Range Rover Sport SVR in stunning Estoril Blue.

With the incredible SVR spec comes a mighty five-litre V8 engine, which can propel the SUV from 0-60mph in just over four seconds - and it still has space for a family and all their luggage.

The caramel interior contrasts the Estoril Blue beautifully | BOTB

This is a 2019 model with just 32,000 miles on the clock, and one lucky person will be handed the keys next week.

Tickets are only 5p, but if you buy a bundle you'll get a discount. Buying 600 tickets would usually cost £60, but a 10% deal would give you the 600 chances for just £54.

If your name were to be drawn and BOTB came knocking to present you with the car, you also have the option to take a cash alternative - which in this case is £36,000.

It's a life-changing prize, and tickets are selling fast, so make sure you grab some before the draw takes place.

