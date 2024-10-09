This has been one of the best selling items during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The item everyone has been buying during the first day of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is down to its last few colour options

Amazon's big Prime Day sales always throw up a few surprises. As consumer writers, we expected the best-selling products this year to be something like a Ring doorbell, or maybe a big-screen TV. But we weren't prepared for it to be a water bottle.

That's right, those homeware experts at Ninja probably didn't see it coming either, but one of the best-selling products was the lovely little "Thirsti" water bottle and flask.

It's a 530ml insulated liquid carrier designed for holding hot or cold drinks, aimed at keeping them at the perfect temperature for as long as possible.

Normally priced at £29.99, it's made of stainless steel, so it’s ideal for sports and rough use, and it's also dishwasher proof and designed not to leak.

If you fancy one, join the queue. Most of the colour options are now sold out. But there are some grey ones left for £24.84. If you don't mind a white one, you'd still get one for £16.99 - and that's quite a bargain. So do be quick if you want to catch the last of the stocks.

While we're on Ninja, the brand's air fryers, such as the Foodi Max AF400UK, sold incredibly well, but it was the brand's Foodi StaySharp knife block that really lit up the sales charts.

I'll hurl my hands up right now and say I genuinely didn't see that coming. It's a decent discount, down from £169.99 to £104.99, but it still seems a lot for a set of five knives and a base with an integrated sharpener.

But the Ninja brand just seems to seduce people, and I don't even need new kitchen knives, but now I really, really want one of these knife blocks.

