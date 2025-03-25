Step into spring with M&S - Shop the stylish outfits for the new ‘Love That’ spring fashion campaign | M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

M&S launches a new ‘Love that’ spring campaign - here's how to get all the stylish looks.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen the new M&S advert yet? It features two stylish women who bump into each other, one dropping her chic woven clutch bag, prompting the other to say, “Love that.” Marks & Spencer has officially kicked off the new season with a fabulous campaign that’s serving ultimate cool-girl vibes.

The ‘Love That’ campaign beautifully captures how a simple compliment can travel from one woman to another, starting with a subtle, unspoken interaction and building into a wave of positivity. It perfectly taps into millennial nostalgia too, with the iconic noughties track ‘1 Thing’ by Amerie setting the mood in the background.

The new collection is available to shop now and here’s how to get the complete M&S ‘Love That’ look - including ‘that’ green clutch bag.

The Lyocell Rich Textured Midaxi Cami Dress £45, | M&S

Lyocell Rich Textured Bubble Hem Blouse £35 | M&S

One Shoulder Slim Fit Textured Knitted Top £29.50 | M&S

You can shop the full ‘Love That’ spring collection via the Marks & Spencer website .

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top fashion titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now