Shoppers could be queuing up for the latest Aldi deals

Aldi kitchen bargains include air fryers and other kitchen gadgets on Sunday October 6

I’ve checked out Aldi’s long-awaited kitchen Specialbuys event this weekend and with my wish list growing ever longer, I’ve realised I’m going to have competition in the middle aisle. Included in this Sunday’s sale are in-demand household products including air fryers, a soup maker and hand blender at bargain prices.

Shoppers will have a chance to get their hands on everything from a milk frother to aluminium cast frying pans and stock pots from Sunday October 6 when the budget supermarket’s stores open. I’ll be there but am expecting to be in a long queue with such practical deals on offer.

Here are some of the highlights to look out for.

Air fryer for less than £40

There are two air fryers in the Kitchen Specialbuys. The cheapest and smaller option is the XL Ambiano Air Fryer for £39.99, shown here.

It has a 5.5L capacity and a frying basket that can go in the dishwasher, along with 11 preset programmes to make cooking even easier.

Return of popular milk frother

An Aldi spokesperson said: “The Ambiano Milk Frother is ideal for shoppers looking to get the perfect café latte from the comfort of their own home. Suitable for hot or cold frothing this kitchen must-have can heat milk up to 75 degrees Celsius while the non-stick interior makes cleaning a breeze.

“At £19.99, shoppers can save 75% (£59.01) compared to milk frothers from leading brands. Shoppers had better be quick though – as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone they’re gone.”

Cast aluminium pans at Aldi

There’s a range of cast aluminium pans for frying and cooking casseroles. The frying pans come in small, medium or large, as seen in Specialbuys here, and are priced £14.99. £16.99 and £19.99 respectively.

Other kitchen gadgets in Aldi’s middle aisle

Another one in time for the colder weather is this Ambiano Soup Maker for £19.99. This gadget is for creating homemade soups, from chunky to smooth. It even comes with a three-year warranty.

Shoppers can bag an Ambiano rice cooker for £14.99 that promises “perfectly cooked rice every time”. There’s also a steamer basket for vegetables, meat or seafood inside and it’s safe to put in the dishwasher.

The Three-in-one Hand Blender is described as a “savvy must-have” item for £16.99 as seen here. It comes in a choice of black, chalk or red and alongside a measuring cup, chopper cup and whisk attachment that makes it versatile.

The kitchen event starts on Sunday when stores nationwide open at 10am.