Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Dua Lipa, Cyndi Lauper and Sugababes are among Glastonbury 2024 favourite acts touring UK and here’s how to get tickets

Seeing Dua Lipa’s showstopping Glastonbury set or icon Cyndi Lauper rocking songs like Girls Just Wanna Have Fun may have got you in the mood to see the festival’s 2024 stars live on tour. Glastonbury may be over but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop for fans up and down the UK.

Here’s how you can see many of this year’s favourites from Worthy Farm at a gig near you including Avril Lavigne and The Sugababes. Along with where they are playing, we’ve got everything you need to know from gig prices to how to get tickets.

Dua Lipa’s glittering headline gig in Glastonbury’s Friday night slot makes her one of the most in-demand British singers of the moment. Although she’s about to head out for European shows in Belgium, Spain and Portugal in July, she will be back in the UK this autumn.

Here’s some of the thrilling acts from Glastonbury 2024 that are touring the UK and how to see them.

Avril Lavigne UK gigs

Avril Lavigne moves straight from Glastonbury to two gigs back to back in Cardiff and Manchester this week, so you’ll need to move fast to bag tickets. The Sk8er Boi singer performs at Cardiff Castle tomorrow (Tuesday, July 2) and tickets cost from £58.80 at Ticketmaster here.

Lavigne is then at Manchester Castlefield Bowl on Wednesday (July 3). Tickets on Viagogo start from £104 here.

Dua Lipa on tour

Brit Award-winner Dua Lipa will be at London Royal Albert Hall on Thursday October 17 at 7.30pm but tickets aren’t cheap. Tickets on Viagogo are still available by cost from £889 upwards here.

If you can get a cheap flight to Europe or are on holiday in Spain, Portugal, Poland or Belgium in July, tickets to those gigs are far cheaper from as low as £77 for Madrid. See all the tickets being sold for Dua Lipa’s European gigs on Viagogo resale website here.

The Barbie movie star is also being tipped to play a one-off Wembley gig in June next year ahead of Lipa heading to America on tour.

Cyndi Lauper’s UK gigs

Iconic Time After Time singer Cyndi Lauper may be 71 years old but she is heading out on the road for a Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour across the UK and EU in February 2025.

Where to see Sugababes in the UK

Sugababes have reunited to perform hits from Round Round to Overload with the original line-up of Siobhán Donaghy, Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena. Although on a smaller performance area, their appearance at Glastonbury drew crowds that rivalled Jungle’s audience at the Pyramid Stage highlighting that there is still plenty of love for the British girl band.

The best way to catch Sugababes this Summer is at a festival. They will be at Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on July 12 and passes are on sale at Ticketmaster here.

They will also be performing at The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Inverness on July 25 and weekend camping tickets can be found here. They cost from £203.

Other gigs include the Radio 2 In The Park at Preston’s Moor Park on September 7 but tickets are limited and cost from £64 here.

Paul Heaton tour dates

Former Housemartins and Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton impressed with a Glastonbury performance that included his ex band mate Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook. There’s plenty more chances to catch Heaton singing live across the UK this year including in the run-up to Christmas.

He will also be doing gigs at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on December 6, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 7, Newcastle Upon Tyne’s O2 City Hall on December 9 and London’s Eventim Apollo for two nights on December 10 and 11.