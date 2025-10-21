10,000 steps a day is a myth, say health experts – here’s how many you actually need

10,000 steps a day is a myth - the real number you should be walking could be wildly different | WalkFit

The famous 10,000-step rule wasn’t born from medical science but marketing. Here’s how to find the right goal for you

Challenging ourselves to walk 10,000 steps every day might be a nice goal to try and achieve - but chasing that magic number could be pointless, according to health experts.

Because the whole idea of walking 10,000 steps every day wasn't actually dreamed up by doctors, but by marketing experts. And the actual medical advice is to tailor a target that suits you, personally.

According to Wellbeing Hub, the 10,000 target dates back to the 1960s, and the glitzy launch of the first commercial pedometer. The Japanese firm that built it called it the “Manpo-kei,” which literally translates to “10,000 steps meter.”

The number was chosen primarily because it was catchy, and the character for 10,000 (万) resembled a person walking.

Walking is great exercise - but making sure you’re walking far enough isn’t just about a step count | Walkfit

Wellbeing Hub's research has found that adults between 40-60 years old who walked 7,000-8,000 steps daily had a 50-70% lower risk of dying prematurely compared to those walking fewer than 7,000 steps.

And while hitting a 10,000 target every day will cause you no harm, it might be the case that your time is better spent on other healthy activities.

Finding out your optimum number of daily steps is a complex task, and best left to the professionals. If in doubt, shoot for that arbitrary figure and you won't go far wrong.

But technology is able to help you out, and one of the ways you can work out your true step target, a target that will help you on your way to better health and weight loss, is through an app called Walkfit.

Walkfit’s app will walk you through a plan that can help you achieve your weight loss and fitness goals | WalkFit by Welltech

Developed by Welltech, the smartphone app links its data to a questionnaire, which you complete on the Walkfit website by clicking here.

Enter your age, your fitness goals, your current state of health, and the parts of your body you'd like to transform, and it will give you a personalised step goal.

The app will then guide you through a tailored exercise plan that's suited to your specific condition, goals, and size.

And, according to the testimonials, Walkfit's personalised plans can have a huge effect on weight loss and overall fitness - even without leaving the house.

Click here to find out your optimum step count and how Walkfit can help you feel better about yourself.

